Hero Reveals Harley Davidson India Lineup – New Price List April 2021

There has been a lot of conjecture regarding Harley Davidson’s future in India after the iconic motorcycle brand quit independent operations in the country in September last year. As we know, the bikemaker entered into a partnership with Hero MotoCorp which will perform sales and service functions for the American company in India.

Hero MotoCorp has now announced the updated India lineup of Harley Davidson motorcycles for MY2021 along with the revised prices. The motorcycles will be retailed through Harley’s dealerships. As many as thirteen models have been launched by H-D and Hero which also includes the new Pan America 1250.

2021 Updated Lineup

The range starts with the most popular model in India- Iron 883 which will be offered at a base price of Rs 10.11 lakh. This is followed by Forty-Eight which has been pegged at a price of Rs 11.75 lakh.

Softail Standard will now be available for purchase at Rs 15.25 lakh. Another popular roadster Street Bob has been priced at 15.99 lakh. Add another Rs 76,000 and one might be able to avail its larger sibling Fat Bob at Rs 16.75 lakh. The latest addition to the lineup, Pan America 1250 will be offered in two trims- standard and Special.

Harley Davidson India Price in Rs ex-sh IRON 883 10,11,000 FORTY-EIGHT 11,75,000 SOFTAIL STANDARD 15,25,000 STREET BOB 15,99,000 FAT BOB 114 16,75,000 PAN AMERICA 1250 16,90,000 PAN AMERICA 1250 Special 19,99,000 FAT BOY 114 20,90,000 HERITAGE CLASSIC 21,49,000 ELECTRA GLIDE STANDARD 24,99,000 ROAD KING 26,99,000 STREET GLIDE SPECIAL 31,99,000 ROAD GLIDE SPECIAL 34,99,000

The base standard variant has been priced at Rs 16.90 lakh while the Special variant would cost a premium of Rs 3.09 lakh. Fat Boy 114 comes next which has been pegged at a price of Rs 20.90 lakh. Heritage Classic will be offered at a price of Rs 21.49 lakh while price of Electra Glide standard has been fixed at Rs 24.99 lakh.

Road King is now available at a price of Rs 26.99 lakh whereas Street Glide Special has been priced at Rs 32.99 lakh. The range will be wrapped up by a top-of-the-line Road Glide Special at a price of Rs 34.99 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

Expansion of Dealership Network

Bookings for the above-mentioned models are now open on the company’s official India website. Adding to this development, Ravi Avalur – Head – Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment.”

The media release also stated that Hero MotoCorp is looking to expand the service, parts and accessories business beyond the current 12 cities covered by Harley dealerships. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer is looking to launch a parallel chain of dealerships that will not only retail Harley models but its own premium models. Something like this has already been carried out successfully by Honda.