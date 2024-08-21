Harley-Davidson X440 Gets New Exciting Colours – No Price Hike

The 440cc oil-cooled engine on Harley-Davidson X440 generates 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

The strategic partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson has yielded a new 440 platform on which both companies have launched their vehicles. Harley-Davidson X440 has been positioned as the more premium offering. Ahead of the festive season, X440 gets new colours to introduce some excitement.

Harley-Davidson X440 New Colours

Based on a new platform, Harley-Davidson X440 is a neo-retro adaptation of a classic Roadster. The bike gets an all-metal build. Something target demographic in this segment have come to appreciate. It is sold via Harley-Davidson dealerships, Premia dealerships and select Hero dealerships.

T??here are three trims on offer with X440. Base Denim, mid-spec Vivid and top-end S trims. Hero-Harley is offering new colours with mid-spec Vivid and top-end S trims to bring new excitement and buzz around the motorcycle ahead of the all-important festive season.

Mid-spec Vivid trim gets two new colours, Goldfish Silver and Mustard, priced at Rs 2,59,500 (Ex-sh). While Top-spec S trim gets one new colour, Baja Orange, priced at Rs 2,79,500 (Ex-sh). It has to be noted that the new Mustard colour offered with Vivid trim is slightly different than the Mustard colour on base Denim trim.

As we can see, prices has been kept the same and Harley-Davidson is offering the existing colours with their respective trims too. With added colours, Vivid trim is offered in four shades and S trim in two shades. Along with the new colours, Harley-Davidson is also offering a new 3D badge, which should increase X440’s overall appeal.

Other than these, there are no apparent changes done to the X440 and continues to offer the same ethos and characteristic as before. Albeit, in new attractive colourways. New colours are likely to attract more buyers around the upcoming festive season.

Same mechanicals and componentry

Harley-Davidson has carried forward the same componentry and mechanicals with X440. We still get the same 440cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with a peak power of 27 bhp and a peak torque of 38 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There is a slipper clutch on offer too, aiding rider in multiple situations.

Componentry is similar too. The USD telescopic front forks, wire-spoke wheels and alloy wheels options, disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel size, LED headlights, fully digital instrument screen with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation support are all there.