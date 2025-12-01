Harley-Davidson X440T Revealed Before Launch – New Styling

Harley-Davidson is pushing ahead with its most affordable X440 motorcycle platform, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp. The American motorcycling legend has unveiled a new version of its X440 motorcycle. Called X440T, this is a more stylistic version of X440 motorcycle and it will be launched in India soon. Let’s take a closer look.

Harley-Davidson X440T Revealed

Ahead of a formal launch, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotorCorp duo has just unveiled a new and more stylistic version of X440. Called Harley-Davidson X440T, this new Roadster motorcycle just got a lot more stylistic with a unique new look and silhouette. Even the colourways shown are new.

This is sort of like a facelift for Harley-Davidson X440 which was much-needed to keep the sales moving. This is because of the negative impact of GST 2.0 reforms that favours motorcycles with displacement below 350cc. To keep the buzz and sales going, Harley-Davidson X440T looks quite promising.

The main design changes with X440T can be seen at the rear body panels and rear fender. Unlike the X440 with a more retro and classic-style fender, upcoming X440T features a chopped off rear fender that looks a lot sportier. The single-piece seat looks like it is the same unit as X440’s, but could be tweaked further.

Rear LED tail light is the same, but it is now housed within the new rear fender, rather than sticking out of it. We can also see a new heat shield on X440T’s exhaust end-can. Upcoming Harley-Davidson X440T will feature new graphics on fuel tank and side body panels that look more youthful and appealing than before.

Further aiding its style and appeal, we have new bar-end middors that could be offered with the top-spec variant. Other than these changes, X440T is likely to share a lot of its components with X440 including cycle parts. With these revisions, one can expect slightly less weight than the 190.5 kg kerb weight of X440.

Same Mechanicals as X440

The mainframe of Harley-Davidson X440T is likely to be similar to X440’s, while there might be some changes to its subframe. It continues to be suspended on USD front forks at the front and rear twin-shock absorbers, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS and more. X440T looks like it gets the same 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels as X440.

Powering X440T will be the same 440cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine. In X440, it generates 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Launch is likely to happen soon. Currently, X440 has been priced between Rs 2.4 lakh and 2.8 lakh (Ex-sh) and upcoming Harley-Davidson X440T could follow a similar price tag.