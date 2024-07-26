Harley X440 Sales Decline To 459 Units In June 2024 – Rs 15k Discount Announced (RE Guerrilla 450 Effect?)

It is possible that entry of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 could have prompted the discount offer on Harley-Davidson X440

Harley Davidson X440, once a rising star in the Indian motorcycle market, has seen a concerning decline in sales over the past several months. The initial excitement and strong performance have tapered off, raising questions about the future trajectory of this model.

Harley X440 Vivid variant – New price

Many OEMs announce discounts and offers during Independence Day celebrations. A recent example is the Rs 15,000 discount available on Harley-Davidson X440 mid-spec Vivid variant. Prices of X440 Denim base variant and top-spec X440 S remain unchanged at Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 2.79 lakh, respectively.

Prior to the discount offer, Harley X440 Vivid variant was available at Rs 2,59,500. With the discount applied, the X440 Vivid will now be available at Rs 2.45 lakh. This is a limited period offer, applicable till 15th August. The offer may also depend on stock availability at the dealership. Harley-Davidson X440 is being sold via select Hero MotoCorp dealerships. This is as per the partnership between Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson.

Low demand possible reason

From September 2023 to June 2024, Harley Davidson X440 sales in India have accumulated to 16,898 units, with an average of 1,690 units per month. Despite this average, the declining trend in monthly sales is evident and alarming. Harley Davidson X440’s sales decline suggests several potential issues. The initial high sales may have been driven by early adopters and enthusiasts, but sustaining this momentum has proven challenging. Factors such as market competition, economic conditions, and possibly unmet customer expectations could be contributing to the waning interest.

One of the key reasons for the discount offer on Harley X440 could be the low demand for the mid-spec Vivid variant. Moreover, with the launch of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 at an attractive price of Rs 2.39 lakh, enquiries may have reduced for the X440 Vivid variant. With potentially high inventory at some dealerships, a discount offer can be useful in boosting sales numbers.

In the sub-500cc segment, consumers now have various other options to choose from. The most recent addition was Bajaj Pulsar 400, which is available at an affordable price of Rs 1.85 lakh. Pulsar 400 is currently the most affordable bike in its class. Market response has been exceptional, with Pulsar 400 registering sales of 2,515 units in June. Among all the 400cc bikes manufactured by Bajaj, the Pulsar 400 is now the top selling product. It is ahead of Triumph 400, KTM 390, Dominar 400 and Husqvarna 401.

Harley X440 – Specs and features

Powering Harley-Davidson X440 is a 440cc, single cylinder, air-oil cooled, long stroke engine. It generates 27 bhp and 38 Nm. The 6-speed gearbox has been designed to suit the needs of highway cruising as well as city commuting. Suspension system comprises USD 43mm double cartridge forks at front and gas filled twin shocks (7-step preload adjustable) at rear. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Harley X440 has an all-LED headlamp with multi-projectors and signature DRL, LED winkers and LED tail lamp. The instrument unit is a 3.5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Users can access calls, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

Features specific to Harley X440 Vivid variant include alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. Colour options include Metallic Thick Red and Metallic Dark Silver. The X440 Vivid variant misses out on several features that are available with only the top-spec S variant. For example, X440 Vivid variant does not get diamond-cut alloy wheels. Another key feature missing is the eSIM. This allows a range of connected features such as vehicle tracking, geo-fencing and remote immobilization.