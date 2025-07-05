Harrier EV Receives Record 10,000 Bookings In 24 Hours – Production Starts

Tata Harrier EV is being manufactured at the company’s Pune facility and deliveries are scheduled to commence from July 2025

With over 10,000 bookings on the day of launch, it is evident that Tata Harrier EV has received a phenomenal market response. This is the second-best booking numbers in this segment. Earlier this year in February, Harrier EV’s primary rival, Mahindra XEV 9e, had received bookings of 16,900 units on the day of launch.

Tata Harrier EV production, delivery details

Monthly production targets for Harrier EV have not been revealed. But the brand seems confident of keeping up with potential increased demand. Even though there is an ongoing shortage of rare earth metals, Tata has stated that it currently does not face any immediate crisis. It implies that production of Harrier EV will continue in a seamless manner. Customers can expect to get their deliveries in a timely manner.

It is likely that supply chains could have been proactively strengthened or a higher inventory of raw materials was maintained. Tata reportedly imports battery cells from established suppliers from China. These cells are then assembled into battery packs by Tata AutoComp.

To cater to the battery needs of its growing EV portfolio, Tata is building a battery gigafactory in India. The related entity, Agratas, will start manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells in 2026. Local manufacturing of battery packs will allow the brand to exercise greater control over production costs.

Harrier EV – Performance, specs

Harrier EV has two battery pack options – a 65-kWh and a 75-kWh unit. Certified range is 538 km with the smaller battery pack and 627 km with the larger battery (MIDC standards). However, Tata provides a more realistic range estimate with its C75 testing standards. C75 numbers are 420 km to 445 km with the 65-kWh battery pack and 480 km to 505 km with the 75-kWh battery variant.

Harrier EV top variant is available in QWD format (quad wheel drive with dual motors), using the larger 75 kWh battery pack. It has a certified range of 622 km. C75 range for the QWD is 460 km to 490 km. Talking about performance, the RWD variants generate 238 PS and 315 Nm of torque.

Harrier EV QWD dual motor variant generates 158 PS with the front motor and 238 PS with the rear motor. Combined torque output is 504 Nm. RWD variants get drive modes of Eco, City and Sport, whereas the QWD variant gets an additional Boost mode.

50% EV market share target

As competition in the electric segment has intensified, Tata Motors is looking to maintain market share of around 50% in the medium to long term. Good response to products like Harrier EV gives Tata the confidence to move ahead with its ambitious goals in the EV space.

Tata Motors already has the largest portfolio of electric cars in the mass-market segment. There are several new EVs under development such as Safari EV, Sierra EV and Avinya range. To tackle increasing competition in the EV segment, Tata Motors has plans to build a war chest of up to 350 billion rupees ($4.1 billion). The funds are planned to be used over a five-year period.