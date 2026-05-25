Hatchback Sales April 2026 – WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Alto, i20, Tiago, S-Presso, i10, Glanza

Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the hatchback segment in April 2026, with WagonR, Baleno, Swift and Alto occupying the top four spots on the sales charts. The hatchback segment witnessed healthy year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) growth, supported by strong demand from first-time buyers, fleet operators and budget-conscious customers looking for fuel-efficient mobility options.

Affordable ownership costs, rising preference for CNG variants and attractive discounts at the start of the new financial year also helped boost demand across multiple hatchback models.

Hatchback Sales April 2026 – YoY Comparison

Total hatchback sales in April 2026 stood at 95,907 units, registering a strong 29.30% YoY growth over 74,175 units sold in April 2025. The segment remained heavily dominated by Maruti Suzuki, which accounted for seven of the top eleven models on the list.

Maruti WagonR emerged as the best-selling hatchback with sales of 18,648 units, posting a 39.03% YoY growth. WagonR held a market share of 19.44% in the segment. Closely following was Maruti Baleno with 18,306 units sold, up 38.89% YoY. Maruti Swift secured the third spot with 17,829 units, registering a healthy 22.18% YoY increase. Maruti Alto too posted strong growth of 93.65%, with sales rising to 10,856 units from 5,606 units sold in April 2025.

Hyundai i20 reported 5,624 units, up 59.55% YoY, reflecting steady demand in the premium hatchback space. Tata Tiago / EV, however, saw sales decline sharply by 33.70% to 5,488 units from 8,277 units sold a year ago. This is because Tata is getting ready to launch updated version on 28th May. Maruti S-Presso recorded the highest percentage growth in the segment at 617.63%, with sales increasing to 5,210 units from just 726 units in April 2025. Hyundai i10 NIOS posted marginal growth of 0.29% with sales at 4,149 units.

Toyota Glanza sales declined by 18.68% to 3,360 units. Tata Altroz, on the other hand, registered positive growth of 19.06% with 2,586 units sold. Maruti Celerio also performed well, recording 55.77% YoY growth to 2,296 units. MG Comet EV posted impressive growth of 214.66% with 601 units sold, while Citroen C3 sales rose sharply to 531 units from 110 units sold last year. Renault Kwid and Citroen eC3 EV reported declining sales, while Maruti Ignis recorded zero sales in April 2026.

Hatchback Sales April 2026 – MoM Comparison

On a month-on-month basis, hatchback sales improved by 9.36%, rising from 87,702 units sold in March 2026 to 95,907 units in April 2026. WagonR sales increased by 9.53% MoM, while Baleno grew 11.68%. Swift posted one of the strongest MoM gains among mainstream hatchbacks at 22.58%, adding over 3,200 units compared to March 2026.

Maruti Alto sales dipped by 5.72%, whereas Hyundai i20 remained almost flat with a marginal 0.18% increase. Tata Tiago / EV saw a notable decline of 22.91% MoM. Maruti S-Presso recorded an extraordinary 2205.31% MoM jump, primarily due to an unusually low base of 226 units in March 2026. Maruti Celerio too posted strong MoM growth of 69.70%.

Hyundai i10 NIOS, Toyota Glanza, MG Comet EV, Citroen C3, Renault Kwid and Citroen eC3 EV all registered MoM declines. Tata Altroz remained one of the few non-Maruti hatchbacks to post positive sequential growth, rising 10.32% over March 2026.