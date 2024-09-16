Hatchback Sales Aug 2024 – WagonR, Swift, Baleno, i10, i20, Tiago, Glanza, Altroz, Comet

Hatchback Sales in India Decline by 22.92% in August 2024 – Maruti WagonR Leads the Segment

After taking a look at the SUV sales and Sedan sales for Aug 2024, here are the hatchback sales.The hatchback segment in India saw a steep decline in August 2024, with total sales dropping to 83,129 units, down by 22.92% compared to 1,07,844 units sold in August 2023. Despite this overall decrease, some models managed to post modest gains, while others faced significant challenges, reflecting the shifting dynamics in consumer preferences.

Hatchback Sales Aug 2024 – Maruti WagonR No 1

Maruti WagonR emerged as the best-selling hatchback in August 2024, with 16,450 units sold, marking a 5.60% year-on-year (YoY) growth. WagonR added 872 units compared to the 15,578 units sold in August 2023, securing a dominant 19.79% share of the total hatchback market.

Maruti Swift, which has been a consistent performer, saw a sharp 31.14% YoY decline in sales. Swift sold 12,844 units in August 2024, down by 5,809 units from 18,653 units in August 2023. Despite the drop, Swift captured 15.45% of the market share. Similarly, Maruti Baleno faced a 32.57% YoY decline, with sales dropping to 12,485 units in August 2024, down by 6,031 units compared to August 2023. Baleno’s market share stood at 15.02%, indicating a significant drop in demand.

Maruti Alto, another popular model, saw an 11.01% decline in sales. Alto sold 8,546 units in August 2024, down by 1,057 units from the previous year, capturing a 10.28% share of the hatchback segment. Hyundai i10 NIOS experienced a sharper decline, with sales dropping by 26.57% YoY. NIOS sold 5,365 units in August 2024, down by 1,941 units compared to 7,306 units in August 2023, reducing its market share to 6.45%.

Hyundai i20 managed to maintain steady sales, with 4,913 units sold in August 2024, reflecting a marginal 0.35% YoY growth compared to 4,896 units sold in August 2023. i20 accounted for 5.91% of the hatchback market. Tata Tiago, including its electric variant (EV), saw one of the steepest declines in the segment, with sales falling by 49.98%. Tiago/EV sold 4,733 units in August 2024, down by 4,730 units from the 9,463 units sold in August 2023, holding a 5.69% share of the market.

Toyota Glanza and Maruti Celerio See Declines

Toyota Glanza recorded a 6.24% YoY decline in sales, with 4,624 units sold in August 2024, down by 308 units from 4,932 units in August 2023. Glanza secured a 5.56% share of the hatchback market. Maruti Celerio also experienced a 21.22% decline, with 3,181 units sold in August 2024, down by 857 units compared to August 2023. Celerio’s market share stood at 3.83%.

Tata Altroz saw one of the largest declines in the segment, with sales falling by 61.27% YoY. Altroz sold 3,031 units in August 2024, down by 4,794 units from August 2023, accounting for 3.65% of the market. Maruti Ignis, however, managed to post a modest 3.83% YoY growth, with sales reaching 2,464 units in August 2024, up by 91 units compared to 2,373 units in August 2023. Ignis secured a 2.96% market share.

MG Comet EV and Citroen C3 Post Strong Growth

The MG Comet EV recorded a remarkable 68.97% YoY growth, with sales rising to 1,100 units in August 2024, an increase of 449 units compared to August 2023. Comet EV captured a 1.32% share of the market. Citroen C3 also posted strong growth, with sales surging by 102.80% YoY. C3 sold 507 units in August 2024, up by 257 units from August 2023, securing a 0.61% share of the market.

Citroen eC3 EV, on the other hand, faced a sharp decline of 44.65%, with sales dropping to 150 units in August 2024, down by 121 units from 271 units sold in August 2023. Renault Kwid also struggled, with sales falling by 28.20% YoY. Kwid sold 634 units in August 2024, down by 249 units compared to August 2023.