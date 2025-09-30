Hatchback Sales August 2025 – Altroz, Baleno, Swift, i20, i10, Alto

In August 2025, Maruti WagonR topped the hatchback sales charts followed by 3 more models from the company portfolio

After reviewing our previous report on sedan sales, which showed positive year-on-year (YoY) growth, we now turn to the top 10 hatchback sales in August 2025. This segment saw a notable YoY decline, with most models experiencing lower demand. Hatchback sales totaled 73,463 units, down 11.63% from 83,129 units in August 2024, representing a dip of 9,666 units. Upcoming price changes from the GST 2.0 reforms could bring positive effects for this segment in the coming months.

Top 10 Hatchbacks Aug 2025

Maruti WagonR again led the sales charts, reaching 14,522 units, a drop of 11.72% from 16,450 units in August 2024. With a 19.77% share within the hatchbacks, WagonR saw a slight MoM decline from the 14,710 units sold in July 2025.

Three more Maruti Suzuki models followed. Baleno grew slightly by 0.51% to 12,549 units from 12,485 a year ago. Swift and Alto both saw sales decline. Swift dropped 3.57% to 12,385 units down from 12,844, and Alto saw a sharp 35.41% fall to 5,520 units from 8,546, relating to a volume decrease of 3,026 units.

There was increased demand for Tata Tiago/EV, sales of which improved by 10.92% to 5,250 units in the past month. There had been 4,733 unit sales in August 2024. It was followed by Toyota Glanza at No. 6 position. It is essentially a re-badged Suzuki Baleno. Sales improved strongly by 10.34% to 5,102 units, up from 4,624 unit sales of Aug 2024.

Next in line was Tata Altroz, which has posted the highest percentage growth as compared to any other hatchback on this list. Sales were up at 3,959 units last month, a 30.62% YoY growth from 3,031 units sold last year.

Hyundai i10, i20 – Sales Decline

Hyundai has seen significantly lower demand for both the i10 NIOS and i20 in the past month. i10 NIOS sales dipped by 27.16% to 3,908 units while i20 sales were down by 26.03% to 3,634 units. Sales had stood at 5,365 units and 4,913 units respectively in the same month of last year.

9th on the sales list was the Maruti Ignis with 2,097 unit sales last month. Sales fell by 14.89% YoY as compared to 2,464 units of Aug 2024. The Celerio suffered a sharp YoY decline in demand by 52.69% to 1,505 units as compared to 3,181 units sold in the same month of the previous year. S-Presso sales were down to 1,333 units last month, a YoY decline by 36.58% from 2,102 units.

The MG Comet EV saw a 1.18% YoY improvement in sales to 1,113 units from 1,100 units. Lower down the sales list, Citroen C3 (322 units), Renault Kwid (235 units and Citroen eC3 EV (29 units) each suffered sizeable decline in demand in August 2025.