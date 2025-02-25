Hatchback Sales Jan 2025 – Swift, Alto, WagonR, Baleno, Tiago, i10, i20

Amidst growing SUV popularity, hatchback sales are not what they used to be. Despite that, hatchbacks accounted for a total sales of 1,04,496 units in January 2025. When compared to 1,06,493 units sold in January 2024 and 65,770 units sold in December 2024, hatchback sales registered 1.88% YoY decline, losing 1,997 units in volume and 58.88% MoM growth gaining 38,726 units in volume.

Hatchback Sales Jan 2025

Not only is Maruti Suzuki WagonR India’s top-selling hatchback, it was the country’s best-selling car of any genre as it sold 24,078 units last month. When compared to the 17,756 units from last year and 17,303 units from a month before, WagonR registered 35.60% YoY and 39.16% MoM growth. Volume growth stood at 6,322 units YoY and 6,775 units MoM and WagonR accounted for 23.04% sales of this list.

In 2nd place, we have Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback, Baleno. The company sold 19,965 units of Baleno last month and accounted for 19.11% of total hatchback sales. Baleno sales stood at 19,630 units last year and 9,112 units from a month before. In comparison, Baleno witnessed 1.71% YoY growth and 119.11% MoM growth gaining 335 units YoY 10,853 units MoM in volume.

In 3rd and 4th positions we have Swift and Alto selling 17,081 and 11,352 units respectively. Swift sales fell in the green with 11.13% YoY and 63.91% MoM growth, gaining 1,711 units YoY and 6,660 units MoM in volume. Whereas Alto’s sales saw 8.41% You decline, losing 1,043 units in volume and 53.2% MoM growth, gaining 3,942 units in volume. Swift accounted for 16.35% of the total sales on this list, while it was 10.86% for Alto.

Tata Tiago and Tiago EV took 5th position with 6,807 units sold last month. This accounted for a 5.01% MoM and 35.98% MoM growth, gaining 325 units YoY and 1,801 units MoM. Hyundai’s Grand i10 NIOS and i20 secured 6th and 7th positions on this list with 5,311 and 4,741 units sold last month. Both vehicles saw a sizable drop in sales YoY and gain in sales MoM.

Glanza registered sales decline MoM and YoY

In 8th place, we have Maruti Suzuki Ignis with 3,780 units sold last month and it registered 45.5% YoY growth and an impressive 404.67% MoM growth. Baleno’s Toyota counterpart, the Glanza, sold 3,455 units and was the first hatchback on this list to register a sales decline in both YoY (7.62%) and MoM (0.92%).

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso had sold just 8 units in December 2024, giving it a 36,088% MoM growth with the 2,895 units sold last month. YoY, S-Presso suffered a 16.18% decline. Altroz took 11th place on this list with 2,033 units sold as it suffered from a 58.80% YoY decline and an 8.95% MoM growth. It is the only mainstream hatchback in India that is offered with a diesel engine.

Celerio witnessed 55.65% YoY decline and a 161.23% MoM growth as it sold 1,954 units last month. Renault Kwid sales fell completely in the red with 569 units sold and saw 33.53% YoY and 9.39% MoM decline. Citroen C3 gained 8 units in volume YoY with 242 units sold, while eC3 and MG Comet EV fell into the red completely.