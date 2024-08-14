Hatchback Sales July 2024 – Swift, Baleno, Tiago, i10, i20, Glanza, Altroz, Comet

Hatchback Sales in India Decline by 15.13% in July 2024, Maruti Swift, WagonR Stands Out

In July 2024, the Indian hatchback segment faced significant challenges, with total sales dropping by 15.13% year-on-year (YoY). The segment recorded 82,831 units sold compared to 97,595 units in July 2023, marking a decrease of 14,764 units. Despite the overall decline, some models managed to shine, while others faced steep drops.

Hatchback Sales July 2024 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Swift, long a favourite among Indian car buyers, retained its position as the segment leader with 16,854 units sold in July 2024. However, this represented a 5.82% YoY decline, with sales dropping by 1,042 units compared to July 2023. Swift’s market share stood at 20.35%, reflecting its continued popularity despite the downturn.

On the other hand, Maruti WagonR was a standout performer in July 2024. It saw a significant 24.83% YoY growth, with 16,191 units sold, an increase of 3,221 units over July 2023. This strong performance boosted WagonR’s market share to 19.55%, making it one of the few bright spots in an otherwise challenging month for hatchbacks.

Conversely, Maruti Baleno experienced a sharp decline in sales, with 9,309 units sold in July 2024, down by 44.34% YoY. This decrease of 7,416 units compared to July 2023 significantly impacted its market share, which now stands at 11.24%. Maruti Alto also showed a modest 3.58% YoY growth, selling 7,353 units in July 2024, an increase of 254 units.

Mixed Performance from Hyundai and Tata

Tata’s hatchback offerings had a mixed month. Tata Tiago, including its EV variant, saw a substantial 36.93% YoY decline in sales, with 5,665 units sold, down by 3,317 units from July 2023. On the other hand, Tata Altroz faced the steepest decline in the segment, with sales plummeting by 55.94% YoY. Altroz sold just 3,444 units in July 2024, a decrease of 4,373 units compared to the previous year.

Hyundai’s hatchbacks also faced challenges. Hyundai i20 saw a slight decline of 1.28% YoY, with 4,937 units sold, down by 64 units from July 2023. Similarly, Hyundai i10 NIOS recorded a 7.78% YoY drop, with 4,922 units sold, a decrease of 415 units. Toyota Glanza, closely related to Baleno, mirrored its partner’s performance with a slight 1.35% YoY decline, selling 4,836 units in July 2024.

Other notable performances include Maruti S-Presso, which saw a 4.66% YoY increase, with 2,607 units sold. Maruti Celerio and Maruti Ignis, however, faced declines, with Celerio down by 14.79% YoY and Ignis by 31.24% YoY. MG Motor’s Comet EV showed a 7.43% YoY increase, with 1,200 units sold, while Renault Kwid saw a 25.85% YoY decline, selling only 565 units.

Citroen’s entries in the hatchback segment had varied performances. Citroen eC3 EV stood out with a remarkable 261.22% YoY growth, selling 177 units in July 2024. In contrast, Citroen C3 saw a dramatic 72.81% YoY decline, with only 90 units sold. Overall, July 2024 was a challenging month for the hatchback segment, with most models experiencing declines in sales.