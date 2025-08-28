Hatchback Sales July 2025 – Swift, Alto, Baleno, Tiago, Altroz, i10, i20

Maruti WagonR and Swift commanded top two spots on this list even as demand declined

Sale of hatchbacks have declined sharply as buyers opt for vehicles that offer better space, presence, perceived safety and ground clearance. Prices of hatchbacks too have been recently hiked that has significantly narrowed the gap between hatchbacks and crossover SUVs, thereby making the latter more appealing to buyers in the country.

In the past month, hatchback sales dipped considerably. Sales were down by 10.09% to 74,475 units, down from 82,831 units sold in July 2024. This was an 8,356 unit volume decline, which points at a sharply declining segment in favour of crossover SUVs.

Hatchback Sales July 2025

Maruti Suzuki topped sales charts with 4 of its hatchbacks. The WagonR commanded highest sales in this segment with 14,710 units in the past month, down by 9.15% over 16,191 units sold in July 2024. It was followed by the Swift, sales of which also suffered a YoY setback by 15.81% to 14,190 units whereas there had been 16,854 units sold in the same month last year.

Maruti Baleno, a premium hatchback, was at No. 3 with a 34.31% YoY growth. Sales surged to 12,503 units from 9,309 units to command a 16.79% market share. Also from the Maruti stables was the Alto that reported lower sales by 19.62% to 5,910 units from 7,353 units, a YoY decline by 1,443 units. These four models gave Maruti Suzuki a commanding 63.53% share in the hatchback segment while it had another 3 of its models lower down the sales order.

Tata Tiago and its EV counterpart suffered a 1.59% YoY decline in demand to 5,575 units from 5,665 units sold in July 2024. There was also Toyota Glanza, the badge-engineered Maruti Baleno, which showed off a 3.78% YoY growth. Sales improved to 5,019 units last month from 4,836 units sold in the same month last year.

At No. 7 on this list was Tata Altroz. This premium hatchback still shows some potential particularly among first time buyers. It ended the month of July 2025 with 3,905 units relating to a 13.39% YoY growth. It was followed by the Hyundai i10 NIOS and i20 both of which suffered double-digit de-growth by 27.67% and 31.21% to 3,560 units and 3,396 units respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Celerio, S-Presso

It was back to Maruti Suzuki that claimed the next three spots with the Ignis, Celerio and S-Presso, though each of these posted severe YoY decline in sales. Ignis sales at 1,977 units suffered a 10.79% dip in demand. Celerio sales were at 1,392 units with sales down by 43.53% while S-Presso saw a hefty 65.02% YoY de-growth to 912 units whereas there had been 2,607 units sold in the same month last year.

The list also included MG Comet EV with 912 unit sales which related to a 24% YoY de-growth from 1,200 unit sales of July 2024. Renault Kwid sales were lower by 53.10% to 265 units while it was the Citroen C3 that has seen a massive rebound in demand. C3 sales were up 98.89% to 179 units last month from 90 unit sales of July 2024. However, sales of its eC3 EV counterpart fell by 60.45% to just 70 units whereas there had been 177 units sold in the same month last year.