As seen in the Hatchback sales June 2024 charts, numbers are on a decline with 17.72% YoY de-growth and a 2.06% MoM de-growth

Even though Indian car buyers have gained an appetite for SUVs, hatchbacks are still the cornerstone of the automotive industry. There were 85,621 hatchbacks sold in June 2024, slightly less than the 87,419 units sold in May 2024 with a 2.06% MoM decline and significantly less than the 1,04,062 hatchbacks sold in June 2023 with a 17.72% You decline. Let’s break the numbers down.

Hatchback Sales June 2024

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Swift is still the king of hatchbacks in India. At 16,422 units, Swift recorded a 2.93% YoY growth and a 15.32% MoM decline when compared to 15,955 units sold in June 2023 and 19,393 units sold in May 2024. Swift gained 476 units in volume YoY and lost 2,971 units in volume MoM and held 19.18% market share in the hatchback segment.

Baleno and WagonR sales fell very close to each other at 14,895 and 13,790 units with 17.4% and 16.11% market share in the hatchback segment respectively. Baleno stayed in the green throughout with 5.81% YoY growth and 5.99% MoM growth, gaining 818 units and 2,053 units in volume YoY and MoM. WagonR sales, however, declined by 21.11% YoY and 4.84% MoM, losing 3,691 units and 702 units in volume YoY and MoM.

Alto, on the other hand, sold 7,775 units and registered a 31.33% YoY decline, but gained 1.30% MoM. Once India’s best-seller now constitutes 9.08% of this segment. After Maruti Suzuki’s domination in the first 4 places, we have Hyundai i20 in 5th position with 5,315 units sold. When compared to 6,162 units sold last year and 5,169 units sold a month before, i20 saw a 13.75% YoY decline and a 2.82% MoM growth.

Sales numbers of Tata Tiago (ICE and EV) and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS fell close to each other at 5,174 and 4,948 units respectively and secured 6th and 7th places on this list. Both vehicles, however, fell completely into the red with Tiago witnessing a 36.4% YoY and 12.7% MoM decline and NIOS saw a 21.72% YoY and 7.13% MoM decline.

Celerio sales fell under 3,000 units per month

Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz sales fell close to each other too, securing 8th and 9th position on this list. Glanza sold 4,118 units with 18.78% YoY growth and 8.83% MoM decline. But Altroz’s results were a lot more interesting. At 3,937 units sold last month, Altroz sales almost halved at a 45.7% YoY decline, but it witnessed an unprecedented MoM growth of 87.65%, which is the highest on this list. Newly launched Altroz Racer might be a reason for this.

After the first four positions, Maruti Suzuki populates 10th, 11th and 12th places of this list with Celerio, Ignis and S-Presso selling 2,985, 2,536 and 1,620 units respectively. In YoY analysis, all three fell into the red with declines of 12.18%, 40.15 and 40.68% respectively. In MoM analysis, Ignis saw 20.53% growth, while Celerio saw a 9.93% decline and S-Presso 27.26%.

MG Comet sold 1,300 units last month and registered positive growth of 9.8% YoY and 8.33% MoM, gaining 116 and 100 units in volume YoY and MoM, respectively. At the fag end of the hatchback sales June 2024 charts, we have Renault Kwid at 603 units, Citroen C3 at 126 units and eC3 at 77 units. In total,