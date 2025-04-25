Hatchback Sales March 2025, FY 2025 – WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Tiago, i10, i20, Glanza, Altroz, Comet

Hatchback sales in India for March 2025 stood at 86,591 units, registering a decline of 9.09% compared to 95,251 units sold in March 2024. Overall, the hatchback segment continued to face pressure from rising popularity of compact SUVs, although models like Swift, WagonR, and Tiago managed to sustain healthy volumes.

Hatchback Sales March 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Swift took the top spot with 17,746 units sold, up 12.83% from 15,728 units a year ago. Following closely was the Maruti WagonR, which saw 17,175 units sold, growing 4.93% over last year. Maruti Baleno reported sales of 12,357 units, declining 20.73% YoY.

Maruti Alto maintained its strong showing, clocking 9,867 units in March 2025, a growth of 5.73% compared to 9,332 units in March 2024. Tata Tiago and its EV counterpart posted 7,946 units, a healthy 24.53% increase. Hyundai i10 NIOS recorded 4,990 units, a marginal dip of 0.87%. Hyundai i20 faced a 13.64% decline with 4,452 units sold. Toyota Glanza reported 3,501 units, down 18.94% YoY. Maruti Celerio sales fell sharply to 2,268 units, a drop of 34.79%.

Maruti Ignis recorded sales of 1,900 units, falling 31.85%, while the Maruti S-Presso saw a 28.39% drop with 1,788 units. Tata Altroz faced one of the steepest declines, dropping 72.30% to 1,658 units. Among smaller players, Renault Kwid posted 532 units, a 42.67% drop. MG Comet EV saw sales of 173 units, down by 80.23%. Citroen C3 sold 120 units, a 54.72% decline, while the Citroen eC3 EV managed 118 units, falling 77.74% YoY.

Hatchback Sales March 2025 – FY Comparison

Hatchback sales in India during FY 2025 stood at 10,24,637 units, witnessing a decline of 13.15% compared to 11,79,742 units sold in FY 2024. Maruti WagonR was the top-selling hatchback with 1,98,451 units, recording a marginal drop of 0.86%. Maruti Swift followed with 1,79,641 units sold, an 8.03% decrease. Maruti Baleno ranked third with 1,67,161 units, facing a decline of 14.54% over last year.

Maruti Alto reported 1,02,232 units, down 8.68%. Tata Tiago, along with its EV version, posted 69,234 units, a decline of 19%. Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS contributed 62,415 units, falling 11.80% YoY. Hyundai i20 registered 55,513 units, down by 20.68% from the previous year. Toyota Glanza saw a 6.55% decline with 48,839 units sold. Tata Altroz witnessed a major fall of 49.85%, selling 35,187 units. Maruti Celerio reported 33,025 units, down 17.29%, while Maruti Ignis posted 27,438 units, a drop of 15.48%. Maruti S-Presso sold 23,538 units, declining 21.90%.

MG Comet EV stood out with positive growth, clocking 10,149 units, a rise of 15.37%. Meanwhile, Renault Kwid sales dipped 22.38% to 7,892 units. Citroen C3 sold 2,652 units, down 40.72%, and Citroen eC3 EV managed 1,270 units, registering a fall of 38.23%. The hatchback segment, while still sizeable, continued to lose ground to the rapidly growing compact SUV segment, although models like WagonR, Swift, and Tiago maintained respectable figures through the fiscal.