Hatchback Sales May 2024 – Swift, WagonR, Glanza, i10, i20, Tiago, Altroz, C3, Comet

Ashwin Ram N P
New Maruti Swift – Car Dekh Lo

Hatchback sales are on a decline, as more and more buyers shift towards SUVs – Total sales of 87,419 units in May 2024, down from 102,429 units in May 2023

After taking a look at the SUV sales for May 2024, let us now take a look at the hatchback sales performance. In May 2024, the hatchback segment in India faced a significant downturn, with total sales declining by 14.65% compared to the same month last year. Here is a comprehensive look at the performance of individual models, as reported:

Hatchback Sales May 2024 – Swift Retakes No 1

Leading the chart, the Maruti Swift saw an impressive 11.80% growth in sales, reaching 19,393 units. This strong performance granted it a dominant 22.18% market share, underscoring its popularity. Next, Maruti WagonR experienced a 10.86% decline, with sales dropping to 14,492 units. At No 3, Maruti Baleno faced a significant setback, with sales plummeting by 31.45% to 12,842 units. Its market share for May 2024 stood at 14.69%.

Hatchback Sales May 2024

Another hatch from Maruti Suzuki, which was also a No 1 seller in India a few years ago, the Alto saw an 18.07% decrease in sales, reaching 7,675 units. Next up, Tata Tiago, including its electric variant, saw sales fall by 27.12% to 5,927 units. This model captured a 6.78% market share. On 6th spot was Hyundai i10 NIOS, which recorded a 16.55% decline in sales, totalling 5,328 units. Hyundai i20 also faced a drop, with sales decreasing by 15.18% to 5,169 units. Its market share was 5.91%.

Toyota Glanza saw a 12.78% decline, selling 4,517 units in May 2024 and securing a 5.17% market share. Bucking the downward trend, the Maruti Celerio grew by 3.05%, with sales rising to 3,314 units. Maruti S-Presso saw a decline of 22.35%, with sales reaching 2,227 units. Maruti Ignis experienced a sharp decline of 53.77%, with sales dropping to 2,104 units. Tata Altroz faced a 22.33% decline, with sales totalling 2,098 units and a market share of 2.40%.

Hatchback Sales May 2024 – YoY Comparison

MG Comet EV sold 1,200 units, accounting for 1.37% of the market. This indicates a growing interest in electric vehicles. Renault Kwid saw a 6.78% decline, with sales falling to 743 units. Citroen eC3 EV experienced a positive growth of 17.50%, albeit from a small base, selling 235 units. Citroen C3 struggled significantly, with sales dropping by 74.17% to 155 units.

Hatchback Sales May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Speaking about month on month performance, the segment showed a slight recovery with a 7.17% increase in sales. As the new Maruti Swift was launched last month, it saw a dramatic surge in sales, skyrocketing by 373.69% from 4,094 units in April to 19,393 units in May. Sales of the Maruti WagonR fell by 18.81%, dropping from 17,850 units in April to 14,492 units in May. Maruti Baleno experienced an 8.59% decline in sales, with units sold decreasing from 14,049 in April to 12,842 in May.

Sales of the Maruti Alto dropped by 15.13%, with 7,675 units sold in May compared to 9,043 units in April. Tata Tiago, including its electric variant, saw a 12.79% decline in sales, falling from 6,796 units in April to 5,927 units in May. Hyundai i10 NIOS recorded a modest 4.12% increase in sales, with units sold rising from 5,117 in April to 5,328 in May. Hyundai i20 saw a slight decrease of 0.58% in sales, with units sold falling from 5,199 in April to 5,169 in May.

Toyota Glanza experienced a 3.13% increase in sales, with units sold rising from 4,380 in April to 4,517 in May. Maruti Celerio saw a small increase of 2.92%, with sales rising from 3,220 units in April to 3,314 units in May. Sales of the Maruti S-Presso fell by 10.06%, with units sold decreasing from 2,476 in April to 2,227 in May. Maruti Ignis saw a 9.87% increase in sales, rising from 1,915 units in April to 2,104 units in May.

Tata Altroz experienced a sharp decline of 59.25%, with sales dropping from 5,148 units in April to 2,098 units in May. MG Comet EV saw a significant increase of 20.85%, with sales rising from 993 units in April to 1,200 units in May. Renault Kwid experienced a 23.95% decline in sales, with units sold falling from 977 in April to 743 in May. Citroen eC3 EV saw a remarkable increase of 298.31%, with sales jumping from 59 units in April to 235 units in May. Citroen C3 experienced a decline of 38.25%, with sales falling from 251 units in April to 155 units in May.

