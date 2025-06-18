Hatchback Sales May 2025 – Swift, Baleno, Tiago, i20, Altroz

Three hatchbacks from Maruti Suzuki, the Swift, WagonR, and Baleno, accounted for a combined 54% market share in the segment

Even as hatchback sales have been significantly higher as compared to sedan sales, demand has been slowing down. Meanwhile, SUVs are becoming increasingly popular among buyers in India. In May 2025, hatchbacks greatly outperformed sedans, with sales figures showing 74,100 units sold for hatchbacks as compared to just 31,106 units for sedans.

Maruti Suzuki maintained its strong presence in this segment with six of its models featured on the list, despite the fact that all of them have reported lower sales. Even as a majority of models on this list remained in the red, it was the Tata Tiago/EV and Toyota Glanza that demonstrated increased demand.

Hatchback Sales May 2025 – YoY Growth

The hatchback market in India posted a 17.94% YoY decline in May 2025. Total sales dipped to 74,100 units from 90,304 unit sales of May 2024. This related to a volume de-growth of 16,204 units. With sales of 14,135 units, Maruti Swift remained the best-selling hatchback last month with a 19.08% market share. It however, suffered a 27.11% YoY decline from 19,393 units sold in May 2024.

Also from Maruti stables was the WagonR. Sales fell by 3.75% to 13,949 units, down from 14,492 units sold in May 2024. It was followed by the Baleno premium hatchback which has also suffered a YoY decline of 9.53% to 11,618 units. There had been 12,842 unit sales in May 2024 relating to a 1,224 unit volume de-growth. Both Maruti Baleno models equipped with 2 and 6 airbags recently underwent crash tests and received strong safety ratings.

Tata Tiago / EV Posts YoY Growth

Tata Tiago and its EV counterpart have shown off strong 8.10% increase in sales. Sales went up to 6,407 units last month from 5,927 unit sales in May 2024. The Tiago currently commands an 8.65% market share. It was followed by the Maruti Alto, sales of which dipped by 35.24% to 4,970 units from 7,675 units on a YoY basis. This was a 2,705 unit volume decline.

Apart from Tata Tiago, Toyota Glanza was the only other hatchback on this list that has shown off steady performance last month. Glanza sales were at 4,753 units, up by 5.22% YoY from 4,517 units, a volume increase of 236 units. Glanza now commands a 6.41% market share.

Hyundai i10 NIOS sales dipped 18.47% YoY to 4,344 units from 5,328 units while Hyundai i20 suffered a 20.87% YoY setback to 4,090 units from 5,169 unit sales of May 2024. YoY sales of Tata Altroz also fell by 44.23% to 2,779 units whereas there had been 4,983 units sold in the same month of the previous year. These sales figures were for the pre-facelift model while the company opened bookings for the updated version of Altroz premium hatchback earlier this month.

Lack luster sales were seen lower down the sales order with Maruti Celerio numbers falling to 1,861 units from 3,314 units, a YoY decline of 43.84%. Ignis sales dipped by 11.83% to 1,855 units while S-Presso sales were down 18.90% to 1,806 units. MG Comet EV was down 31.42% to 823 units whereas there had been 1,200 units sold in May 2024.

Renault Kwid too had just 540 units sold last month, a YoY decline of 203 units of 27.32% when compared to 743 units sold in May 2024. Citroen C3 and eC3 EV saw a 29.03% and 74.47% YoY de-growth to 110 units and 60 units sold respectively.