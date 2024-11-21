Hatchback Sales Oct 2024 – Swift, Baleno, WagonR, i10, i20, Tiago, Altroz, Glanza

There were 6 Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks in the top 10 sales list in October 2024 along with two from Hyundai and one each from Tata Motors and Toyota

Hatchback sales in Oct 2024 stood at 89,369 units. This was a 3 fold increase over the sedan sales which stood at 27,941 units. Hatchback sales dipped by 20.68% YoY in Oct 2024 over 1,12,665 units sold in Oct 2023. This was a volume decline of 23,296 units. MoM sales however, improved by 8.94% when compared to 82,037 units sold in Sep 2024.

Hatchback Sales Oct 2024

Maruti Suzuki commanded the hatchback sales list once again with 6 of its models in the top 10 list. Swift was the best-selling hatchback last month with 15,539 units sold, down by 14.85% over 20,598 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 7.99% when compared to 16,241 units sold in Sep 2024. Swift currently commands a 19.63% market share.

Also from Maruti stables was Baleno with 16,082 unit sales last month, a 3.09% YoY decline but a 12.52% MoM growth. It was followed by WagonR with 13,922 unit sales, also suffering a YoY decline of 36.95% but showing a MoM improvement of 4.37%. Alto saw both YoY and MoM sales fall to 8,548 units in Oct 2024. These 4 top selling hatchbacks together commanded a 62.77% market share.

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki stronghold were two models from Hyundai. Hyundai i10 NIOS and i20 each saw a 4.48% and 25.76% YoY decline in sales to 6,235 units and 5,254 units respectively. MoM performance saw more positively with a 22.18% and 20.91% growth respectively.

Tata Tiago, along with its EV counterpart accounted for 4,682 unit sales last month. It was a 12.58% YoY decline over 5,356 units sold in Oct 2023. However, MoM sales improved by 10.82% as against 4,225 units sold in Sep 2024.

Toyota Glanza was the 8th best-selling hatchback in Oct 2024 with 4,273 unit sales. Even as Glanza suffered a 9.55% YoY de-growth, its MoM sales were up by 31.64% from 3,246 unit sales of Sept 2024. It was back to two models from Maruti Suzuki with Celerio (3,044 units) and Ignis (2,663 units) in Oct 2024. Celerio suffered a YoY and MoM decline in sales while Ignis sales improved by 12.17% YoY and 5.93% MoM.

Lower down the sales order was Tata Altroz with 2,642 unit sales suffering a 55.85% YoY decline along with 4.21% lower MoM sales. There was also Maruti S-Presso with 2,139 unit sales in Oct 2024, a 36.49% YoY de-growth but a 25.23% MoM improvement in demand. It was followed by MG Comet EV with 1,151 unit sales and an 11.10% YoY growth while sales saw a 9.23% setback on a MoM basis when 1,268 units had been sold in Sep 2024. The list also included Renault Kwid (706 units), Citroen C3 (300 units) and Citroen eC3 EV (89 units). C3 saw positive YoY and MoM sales while eC3 EV posted highest MoM growth by 217.86%