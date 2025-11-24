Hatchback Sales Oct 2025 – WagonR, Baleno, Swift, Tiago, Altroz, i10, i20

Maruti WagonR, Baleno and Swift commanded a combined 54% market share in the hatchback segment

Once again it was Maruti Suzuki that commanded the hatchback segment with 7 of its models on the list. Sales in this segment were boosted both by festive demand and massive price reductions in view of GST 2.0 reforms. The new rates made entry level and commuter hatchbacks even more affordable. Under the new regime, hatchbacks now see its tax structure at 18%, down from 28% while compensation cess is now not applicable.

Hatchback Sales Oct 2025 – YoY and MoM Growth

Total hatchback sales in the past month stood at 95,191 units. This was a 5.34% YoY growth from 90,369 units sold in Oct 2024 marking a volume increase of 4,822 units. MoM sales also improved even more strongly by 18.77% over 80,144 units sold in Sept 2025.

Once again it was Maruti Suzuki that led the list. It was the WagonR that commanded sales charts with 18,970 unit sales. It showed off a strong 36.26% YoY growth from 13,922 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales also surged by 23.28% over 15,388 units sold in Sept 2025. It was the Baleno at No. 2 with 16,873 units sold. YoY sales were up 4.92% while MoM sales grew by 28.09%.

Maruti Swift, though at No. 3 on sales charts, suffered a setback in demand to 15,542 units. It was an 11.39% YoY and 0.03% MoM decline over 17,539 units and 15,547 units sold in Oct 2024 and Sept 2025 respectively.

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki stronghold was the Tata Tiago and its EV counterpart with 8,850 unit sales last month. Sales saw a dramatic increase by 55.76% YoY while MoM sales went up by 6.34%. Maruti Alto sales dipped to 6,210 units in Oct 2025, down by 27.35% over 8,548 units of Oct 2024 while its MoM sales ended more positively with a 14.28% growth.

Toyota Glanza, a rebadged Maruti Baleno, saw sales of 6,162 units last month, a 44.21% rise over 4,273 units of Oct 2024. Its MoM sales improved even more strongly by 86.78% from 3,299 units of Sept 2025. It was followed by the Hyundai i10 NIOS and i20, both of which suffered YoY decline to 5,426 units and 4,023 units respectively. They did however, see a rise in their MoM sales by 28.03% and 3.58% respectively.

Lower down the sales order was the Tata Altroz with 3,770 unit sales marking a healthy 42.69% YoY growth while MoM sales declined by 9.55%. There were three hatchbacks from Maruti Suzuki that followed. The S-Presso saw its sales go up to 2,857 units marking a 33.57% YoY and 61.05% MoM growth. Ignis and Celerio suffered lower YoY sales at 2,645 units and 1,322 units, though MoM performance ended on a more positive note.

There was also the MG Comet/EV with 1,007 unit sales marking a steep MoM growth while Citroen C3 sales went up 199% YoY and 100% MoM to 897 units. Renault Kwid had 554 units sold last month while there were 83 units of the Citroen eC3 EV sold.