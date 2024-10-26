Hatchback Sales Sept 2024 – Swift, Baleno, WagonR, i10, i20, Altroz, Tiago, Comet

Maruti WagonR in the lead in Aug 2024 was down to No. 3 in Sept 2024 with the Swift taking its position

Maruti Suzuki’s hatchbacks continued to dominate the sales chart last month with 7 of its models in this list out of which 4 were in the lead and 5 among the top 10. Hatchback sales were well over sedan sales by significant numbers even as the segment posted a YoY and MoM decline. There were 82,037 units sold last month, down from 97,037 units sold in Sept 2023 while MoM sales dipped by 1.31% over 83,129 units sold in Aug 2024.

Hatchback Sales Sept 2024 – YoY vs MoM

Maruti Suzuki Swift emerged as the best-selling hatchback in Sept 2024 with 16,241 unit sales. This was a 10.46% YoY growth from 14,703 units sold in Sept 2023. This related to a volume increase of 1,538 units to command a 19.80% market share. MoM sales performance also ended positively with a 26.45% growth over 12,844 units sold in Aug 2024.

Also from Maruti Suzuki stables was the Baleno with 14,292 unit sales last month, relating to a 22.40% YoY decline. It did perform better on a MoM basis with a 14.47% improvement against 12,485 unit sales of Aug 2024. Maruti recently expanded the Baleno lineup with the new Regal Edition. This new variant will be on offer across all versions of the Baleno, including both automatic and CNG trims.

Declining sales were reported for the Maruti Baleno, which was the No. 1 selling hatchback in August 2024. Sales dipped to 13,339 units, a 17.91% YoY and 18.91% MoM de-growth thus sending it down to a No. 3 spot on this list. Its market share also declined from 19.97% held in Aug 2024 to 16.26% in the past month. The 4th best-selling hatchback was also from Maruti Suzuki with the Alto gaining improved traction in markets. Sales touched 8,655 units in Sept 2024, an 11.09% YoY and 1.28% MoM growth. There had been 7,791 units and 8,546 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

Hatchback Sales below 5k units

Breaking the Maruti Suzuki stronghold in the hatchback segment were the Hyundai i10 NIOS and i20. Both these models however, saw declining sales both on YoY and MoM basis. Sales were down to 5,103 units and 4,428 units respectively which also took down market share considerably.

Sales of Tata Tiago/EV also fell drastically by 37.77% YoY to 4,225 units in the past month. This was over 6,789 units sold in Sept 2023 and 4,733 units sold in Aug 2024. The Toyota Glanza also did not see positive demand last month with sales figures falling to 3,246 units. This was a 31.33% YoY and 29.80% MoM de-growth from 4,727 units and 4,624 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki once again came into the limelight with the Celerio. Its sales saw a very marginal 0.15% YoY decline to 3,241 units, down from 3,246 units sold in Sept 2023. Its MoM sales were higher by 1.89% from 3,181 units sold in Aug 2024. The hatchback sales list of Sept 2024 also had Tata Altroz (2,758 units), Maruti Ignis (2,514 units), Maruti S-Presso (1,780 units) and MG Comet (1,268 units).

Renault Kwid has seen sales improve dramatically on a MoM basis by 8.99% to 691 units even as its YoY sales suffered a 7.50% decline. There were also Citroen C3 and eC3 EV in this list and while the C3 has seen improved YoY sales at 300 units, its EV counterpart has reported hefty YoY and MoM decline to just 28 unit sales last month.