Top 10 Hatchbacks Oct 2022 – Alto, WagonR, i20, Tiago, Altroz

Hatchback sales in October 2022 registered a growth of 34% YoY, but declined by 5.12% MoM

Despite developments that suggested the rise of SUVs, hatchbacks still occupy the top 4 spots in highest-selling cars chart. Those top 4 are carried over to hatchback sales in October 2022 as well. All of them belong to Maruti Suzuki alone.

It is known that a large chunk of Maruti’s numbers comes from Alto which sold 21,260 units last month and takes 17.43% of sales in this list. Alto witnessed 22.26% YoY growth over 17,289 units sold last year with a volume gain of 3,871 units and a decline of 14.43% MoM with 3,584 units lost in volume.

Hatchback Sales Oct 2022

WagonR, Swift and Baleno are neck-n-neck with figures standing at 17,945, 17,231 and 17,149 units respectively. Growth stood at 45.48%, 87.7% and 10.12% YoY respectively. In MoM analysis, though, WagonR and Baleno saw a 10.62% and 11.46% decline. While Swift’s numbers grew by 43.74% MoM. WagonR, Swift and Baleno account for 14.71%, 14.13% and 14.06% of sales among hatchbacks.

Hyundai i10 and i20 pushed out 8,855 and 7,814 units last month and registered 46.56% and 77.03% YoY growth. While i10 NIOS saw a decline of 6.39% MoM, i20 registered 7.41% MoM growth. i10 takes 5th spot and i20 takes 6th. After Hyundai cars, Tata Tiago and Altroz take 7th and 8th place respectively.

Tiago and Altroz sold 7,187 and 4,770 units respectively in October 2022. Figures turned out positive for Tiago which registered 77.90% YoY growth and 3.62% MoM growth. Same can’t be said about Altroz which falls in the red completely. It saw a decline of 6.98% YoY and 8.74% MoM.

Ignis and Celerio took 9th and 10th place in hatchback sales in October 2022. They managed to sell 4,743 and 4,296 units respectively. While Ignis quadrupled its figures with 210.81% YoY growth which is the highest recorded growth on this list, Celerio doubled its figures at 114.91% YoY growth over October 2021.

MoM analysis revealed that both of them saw a decline in sales over September 2022 at the rate of 17.51% for Ignis and 20.30% for Celerio. At 3,767 units, Glanza may not sell as much as Baleno does, but it registered a positive growth of 71.07% YoY and 6.77% MoM. Volume growth stood at 1,565 and 239 units YoY and MoM respectively.

S-Presso, Kwid, C3, Jazz Sales Oct 2022

S-Presso and Kwid fall under a similar segment of pseudo-mini-SUVs. They sold 3,676 and 1,894 units respectively. Both hatchbacks registered a decline in sales YoY. S-Presso at 17.24% and Kwid at 30.44%. In MoM analysis too, sales declined at a rate of 22.28% and 5.35% respectively.

Citroen C3 sold 1,180 units and witnessed a decline of 12.85% MoM with 174 units lost in volume. Jazz registered a 74.08% YoY decline and a 68.12% MoM decline. Santro and Polo have been discontinued and KUV100 sold 0 units and surprisingly is still listed on Mahindra’s website despite consistently selling zilch.

In total, hatchbacks accounted for 1,21,964 units in October 2022. With 90,950 units to beat from October 2021 and 1,28,547 units to beat from September 2022, hatchback sales in October 2022 registered growth of 34.10% YoY and a decline of 5.12% MoM.