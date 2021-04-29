Hayabusa First Lot Sold Out In India – Bookings Closed Even Before Deliveries Start

Legendary Hayabusa is back with new features and several tech updates – Price in India starts from Rs 16.4 lakh, ex-sh

After its global unveil, Hayabusa has now been launched in India. The legendary superbike has been a preferred choice for enthusiasts in the country and that is true for the new gen as well. Even before the deliveries can start, the entire first lot of new Hayabusa in India has been sold out.

Bookings have now been closed across India. A total of 101 units of 2021 Hayabusa were available for India in the first lot. Deliveries of the new Busa will start from mid next month.

As may be recalled, Hayabusa was discontinued in India and other parts of the world due to new stringent emission norms. At that time, it was believed that Hayabusa will be relegated to history books for good. However, Suzuki has chosen to resurrect the legend, probably based on consumer feedback and market dynamics.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa key updates

New Hayabusa looks sharper, as is evident in the updated front fascia and revised fairing. Other visual enhancements include new LED headlight, sculpted fuel tank, chrome plated twin exhaust and two-part LED tail light. The font used for ‘Hayabusa’ logo is also new, which comes across as bolder and sportier.

New Hayabusa packs in a range of tech upgrades such as ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, six-axis IMU system, three power mode selector, multi-level engine brake control, ABS cornering package, active speed limiter, six ride modes, launch control and hill hold control.

New Hayabusa powertrain

Suzuki has chosen to use the same engine as earlier, a 1340 cc, liquid cooled, inline, four-cylinder unit. The engine has been tweaked to comply with new emission norms, as mandated under BS6 / Euro-5. Addition of new components such as new catalytic converter, fuel intake system and updated exhaust system has played a critical role in achieving emission compliance.

In its BS6 form, the engine dishes out max power of 187 bhp and peak torque of 150 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and equipped with two-way quick shifter. Next-gen Hayabusa will offer fuel efficiency of 18.06 kmpl, which is less than 21.5 kmpl of BS4 model.

New Hayabusa price

In the Indian market, new Hayabusa is priced from Rs 16.4 lakh (ex-showroom). This is significantly higher than the last known starting price of Rs 13.70 lakh for BS4 model. New Hayabusa will primarily rival Kawasaki Ninja H2 in the Indian market.

Considering its wide fan following, new Hayabusa is expected to register strong sales after its launch. Sales number will be available once deliveries start. The BS4 model was entirely sold out, something that is evidence to its iconic status. Initially, new Hayabusa will be imported as CBU. Later, CKD option is likely to be utilized. This is the same process that has been used for other motorcycles.