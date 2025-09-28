Hero 125 Million Edition Launched With Splendor, Passion, Vida VX2

In 1984, a new revolution in India’s 2W industry was born in the form of Hero Honda Motors and the company started production of CD100 in 1985. In a matter of 41 years since its inception, the company which is now called Hero MotoCorp, is celebrating the 125 million units milestone by launching special limited edition versions of Splendor+, Passion+ and Vida VX2.

Hero 125 Million Edition Launched – 41 Years Of Legacy

In 1987, the company achieved 1 lakh riders and in 1994, the company’s best-selling Splendor was launched. In the same year, Hero Honda achieved 1 Million units rolled out. 2001 is when Passion brand was born and in 2005, the company entered scooter business with Pleasure. In 2009, the company achieved 25 million units rolled out.

2011 was when Hero Honda became Hero MotoCorp and the company soon achieved 50 million units in 2015. Hero celebrated 75 million units milestone in 2017 and in 2020 came the strategic partnership with Harley-Davidson. 2021 was when Hero touched 100 million units milestone and the company is now celebrating 125 million units milestone in 2025.

The company has achieved this impossible feat in just 41 years of its inception and currently operates in 48 different countries globally. Commemorating this massive milestone, Hero MotoCorp has launched 125 Million Editions of its popular offerings like Splendor+, Passion+ and Vida VX2 offerings.

Splendor+ and Passion+ 125 Million Edition

Both Splendor+ and Passion+ are 100cc motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp and both of them have been bestowed with the prestigious 125 Million Edition versions. There are no mechanical changes with both motorcycles and all componentry and powertrain combinations have been carried over.

Changes are in the form of a new Grey colourway, which sort of reminds us of Nardo Grey a lot of manufacturers are using these days. Complimenting this attractive colour are handsome graphics in Black, Brown and Gold shades. There’s a new 3D plaque on the fuel tank which reads 125M signifying it is a special edition.

Vida VX2 125 Million Edition

Unlike Passion+ 125 Million Edition and Splendor+ 125 Million Edition, Vida VX2 125 Million Edition do not get a unique colourway. Instead, it carries forward the same colours, but it still gets a 125M 3D plaque on the front apron, to denote its special edition status. There doesn’t seem to be any other changes to the scooter.