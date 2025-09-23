Hero Destini 110 Launch Price Rs 72K – 12″ Wheels, 56.2 Km/l Mileage

India’s largest 2W manufacturer by volume, Hero MotoCorp, has been actively expanding its portfolio to include new and innovative offerings. Ahead of the all important festive season, Hero has just launched a new 110cc variant of its popular Destini scooter. The company has priced Destini 110 at a starting price of Rs 72,000 (Ex-sh). Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Destini 110 Launch

After launching their flagship scooter, the Xoom 160, Hero MotoCorp has turned its gaze lower down the scooter hierarchy. We have Hero’s 110cc scooter lineup here, consisting of Pleasure+ and Xoom 110. Now, Hero has extended the 110cc scooter portfolio to include Destini 110, which previously came with a 125cc engine only.

There are two trim levels offered with Destini – VX and ZX. Prices start from Rs 72,000 (Ex-sh) for VX variant with drum brakes and Rs 79,000 (Ex-sh) for ZX variant with disc brakes. VX trim level is available in Eternal White, Matt Steel Grey and Nexus Blue colour options, while ZX gets Aqua Grey, Nexus Blue and Groovy Red shades.

The new Destini 110 is positioned as “Hero ka Scooter, Scooter ka Hero”. It bears a retro look, similar to what we saw with Destini 125 and aims to offer everyday practicality and pack segment-best features and exceptional fuel efficiency. Destini 110 is formulated to meet the evolving everyday needs of families at an affordable price point.

Premium chrome highlights, projector LED headlights, H-shaped LED DRLs, metal body panels for durability, 785 mm long seat, integrated backrest for pillions, 12-inch wheels with 90-section front and 100-section rear tyres, a front glovebox for convenience, boot light for convenience and a semi-digital instrument cluster are some of the notable elements of Destini 110.

Specs & Powertrain

The just launched Hero Destini 110 comes equipped with a 110.9cc single cylinder air-cooled engine with up to 8.07 bhp of peak power and 8.87 Nm of peak torque, mated to a CVT gearbox. It has a wheelbase of 1,302 mm and an accessible seat height of 770 mm. Ground clearance of Destini 110 is 162 mm.

Fuel tank capacity is 5.3L and it weighs 114 kg. In the Indian market, Hero Destini 110 rivals the likes of Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and the likes. Hero is launching Destini 110 in a phase-wise manner across India via their standard dealerships and not Premia dealerships.

Statement from Hero MotoCorp

Commenting on the launch, Ashutosh Varma, Chief Business Officer, India Business Unit – Hero MotoCorp, said, “The 110cc scooter segment is the largest and the most competitive in the country, catering to millions of families and young riders alike. With the new Destini 110, we are strengthening our presence in this important category by introducing a versatile yet affordable scooter that can be a trusted companion for everyday mobility.

This launch will further increase our volumes in the scooter segment while reinforcing Hero MotoCorp’s leadership in providing accessible, reliable, and innovative mobility solutions.”

