Hero Destini 125 Facelift Sketch Leaks – Rear Design Revealed Before Launch

Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to launch the facelifted Destini 125 scooter – Ahead of that, new details have leaked

After losing the No 1 spot to Honda, Hero MotoCorp, is on a mission to increase its market share in scooter segment. Hero wants to democratise 125cc scooters further by updating its Destini 125 scooter. Spy shots of the front-right quarter of this scooter had already leaked. Now we get to see the rear section in design trademarks filed by the brand.

Hero Destini 125 Facelift Sketch Leaks

If we take a look at India’s 125cc scooter segment, every other contender has a price tag upwards of Rs 82,000 (Ex-sh). However, Hero MotoCorp is being the good guy here and offers Destini 125 Prime (base model) for a starting price of Rs 71,499 (Ex-sh, Delhi). This is big for Hero MotoCorp as rival 125cc scooters cost about Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 46,000 more (ex-sh).

So, there is potential in Destini platform, but it needs some sprucing to significantly boost sales and feature in top 10 scooters. That’s exactly what Hero is doing. From the previous leaked images of the Destini facelift, we can see a radically more mature product than what Destini currently is.

There has been an attempt to transform Destini 125 into a more stylish and sophisticated product than before. Front apron has been significantly overhauled to establish a unique design. There are new alloy wheels and depending on variants, Hero is also offering a front disc brake as well.

The new design trademarks from Hero MotoCorp shows the Destini facelift from the back and reveals most of its side profile too. We can see more minimal side body panels with a new exhaust cover. From this angle, there seem to be similarities with Yamaha Fascino. Current Destini’s large and awkward tail lights and rear turn indicators have been made sleeker on facelift.

There is a stepped seat for a sporty look and pillion backrest has been redesigned too. The large storage behind the apron has been removed and we now get a small cubby where one can place their phone. There doesn’t seem to be any smart key implementation here and the external fuel filler lid has also been redesigned.

What to expect?

Hero will continue to offer XTEC Bluetooth connectivity in top models. As seen from the new design trademarks, there seems to be a new instrument cluster and we hope there is a TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation too. Along with that, LED headlights, USB charging port, boot lamp, front disc brake, i3S stop start system,

Mechanically, Hero Destini 125 facelift is likely to retain its powertrain from current Destini. It is a 124.6cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This engine generates 9 bhp of peak power at 7,000 RPM and 10.36 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. Fuel efficiency claimed by Hero MotoCorp on current model is 56 km/l.

We can expect a slight price hike as opposed to current Hero Destini 125 Prime and Destini 125. But it will continue to significantly undercut its immediate 125cc rivals. Launch is likely to be right around the corner. Say September 2024.

Also read – Hero Xpulse 210 with Karizma engine spied