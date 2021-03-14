Hero Destini, Maestro Scooter 100 Million Edition Launched – First Look

Limited edition models are introduced to add more zing and uniqueness to consumer choices

Having reached the 100 million production milestone, world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is celebrating the joy with customers by launching 100 million limited editions of its popular motorcycles and scooters. The 100 millionth unit produced was a Hero Xtreme 160R motorcycle. This milestone was achieved earlier this year in January.

After launching 100 million limited editions of Xtreme 160R, Splendor Plus and Passion Pro, the company has now introduced 100 million editions of its popular scooters – Hero Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110. The limited editions of both scooters have cosmetic updates and there are no changes to engine or features.

Hero Destini 125 100 million edition

Destini 125 100 million edition gets dual-tone paint scheme of white and red. While the outer body panels have the white shade, the floor board area gets the red paint. The Destini logo on the side panel also has the red paint. Another change is the 100 million edition sticker on the front panel. Apart from these, there are no other changes.

If we look at colour options for standard Destini 125, the choices include Matt Grey Silver, Noble Red, Pearl Silver White, Panther Black, Chestnut Bronze and Candy Blazing Red. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video by Gear Update below.

With the updates, Destini 125 100 million edition costs Rs 72,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the standard LX and VX variants are priced at Rs 66,960 and Rs 70,450, respectively. Hero Destini 125 is powered by a 124.6 cc air-cooled engine that is capable of generating 9 bhp of max power at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Hero Maestro Edge 110 100 million edition

While design and styling is the same as earlier, the 100 million edition of Maestro Edge 110 gets new grey and white decals. This creates an exciting contrast with the red coloured body panels. The 100 million edition sticker has been placed on the front panel.

Colour options for standard Maestro Edge 110 include Midnight Blue, Seal Silver, Candy Blazing Red, Pearl Fadeless White, Panther Black and Techno Blue. Customers going for Maestro Edge 110 100 million edition will have to shell out Rs 65,250 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In comparison, the standard VX and ZX variants of Maestro Edge 110 are available at Rs 61,950 and Rs 63,450, respectively. Engine is the same as earlier, a 110.9 cc, air cooled unit that makes 8 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.75 Nm at 5,750 rpm.

100 million editions of both scooters are priced Rs 1,800 more than their respective top-spec standard models. Folks who want to add some level of uniqueness to their rides can certainly choose the limited edition. On the other hand, price-conscious customers are unlikely to be willing to pay more for cosmetic enhancements.