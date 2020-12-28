Hero Electric To Supply Over 1,000 EVs To eBikeGo In FY 2021-22

Hero Electric and eBikeGo partnership gets underway with a commitment for a 1000 EVs

Hero Electric has partnered with eBikeGO, an EV based last mile delivery and mobility solutions company. Through FY22, eBikeGO will procure over a thousand Hero Electric bikes. Hero Electric will be in charge of service support, and dedicate a relationship manager for maximum uptime. The project revolves around last mile deliveries with a systemic shift from petrol to electric. It’s backed by EV tech, and IOT enabled ops.

Hero Electric has already supplied the first 120 bikes for the next FY. They are being deployed for last mile logistics on a per delivery model. And to individual consumers on monthly rental basis. The service caters to large customer base in big cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Jaipur.

Hero Electric and eBikeGo network

Hero Electric operates through a 600+ dealer network. Nyx-HX City Speed variants make for low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, and custom features. Value proposition is designed to offer a comprehensive leasing solution for 90 percent uptime through vehicle lifecycle.

Already, eBikeGO offers electric bikes on subscription in five cities – Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Amritsar, and Jaipur. Mobility solutions are on offer across 8 cities to more than 18,000 users at a total of over 4 million kms to date. Low-cost rides are viable for a speed of 55 km/hr after two hours charge time.

To boost adaptability of electric last mile connectivity, Hero Electric works with multiple partners. An outcome which is helpful to businesses and consumers alike with focus on affordable and efficient solutions. The partnership with eBikeGO leverages the latter’s reach to transform the space. Eventually, bringing more electric vehicles on road.

Electric bike opportunities

Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric said, “At Hero Electric, we’ve always believed that to solve last mile delivery connectivity, the best option is to go electric.”

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “We are happy to partner with serious players like eBikeGO to offer a great experience of a smooth and a pleasurable ride to a discerning customer who cares for the environment and wants an easy, effortless and joyful riding experience”

E-Bikes like Nyx have gotten the attention of varied segments of B2B customers. Including opportunities in deliveries, rentals, or bike sharing. For eBikeGO, the strategic alliance with Hero Electric helps further mass adoption of electric 2-wheeler adoption. With the bike rental space fast emerging as a viable alternate to bike ownership, opportunities are aplenty.

Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO, eBikeGO said, “We are on a mission to disrupt the way last mile delivery happens in India, with our unique smart electric scooter utilisation model that provides for a transformation of the erstwhile delivery ecosystem.”