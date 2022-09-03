Hero Electric Launches Free Electric Scooter Offer In Kerala

This special offer is only applicable to customers from Kerala to mark the celebrations of Onam festival

Hero Electric is spawned from the same Munjal family, as that of Hero MotoCorp. Munjal Brijmohan Lall Munjal’s company is now Hero MotoCorp and Dayanand Munjal’s company is now Hero Electric. Both companies come under separate umbrellas now and have various sub-brands as well.

EV-only brand Hero Electric is one of India’s oldest 2W electric vehicle companies. This is reflected in sales figures too as Hero Electric is currently the highest-selling electric 2W brand in India. This spot was previously held by Okinawa. But the company is now implementing innovative ways to push EV sales.

Hero Electric New Offer – Free Electric Scooter

Onam is one of Kerala’s most celebrated festivals. Hence, to push sales on this auspicious event, Hero Electric has announced that it will give away a free electric scooter to every 100th customer in Kerala. Yes, you read that right. Free!

Hero Electric might be inspired by one Mr. Beast who was in the news recently because he gave away a private island to his 100 millionth subscriber on YouTube for free (or something of that sort). This offer by Hero Electric is to mark the beginning of the festive season in God’s own country, Kerala.

There’s more too. The company has revealed that this offer is applicable during the entire duration of Onam festivities. Customers will get a cumulative five-year warranty on the e-scooter that includes an extended two-year warranty. Hero Electric recently inaugurated its largest dealership in Malappuram, Kerala, to achieve 1000 touchpoints across India. The company has announced a partnership with AU Small Bank for seamless EV financing too. This seems to be the company’s push to drive Indian 2W buyers towards an EV future.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “We are committed to fastening the EV adoption in the country and believe that such festivities are the best time to embrace change in mindset, accelerating the adoption of green mobility solutions. Onam marks the beginning of long extravaganza celebrations in Kerala, exhibiting overall positivity in customer sentiments.

At Hero, we aim to create greater inroads in the hinterland by connecting and engaging with our customers to deepen EV penetration. This Onam, we take another step to revolutionizing the electric vehicle adoption across Kerala by offering a unique proposition to our customers.”

When it comes to electric 2W sales, Hero Electric surpassed Ola, Ather, Revolt, Bajaj, TVS, Ampere by Greaves and even Okinawa which is considered to be a heavyweight in this segment. With 8,953 units sold in July 2022, Hero Electric registers 112.01% YoY growth with an increase of 4,730 units from July 2021. They registered 37.65% MoM sales and has a 22.52% market share in 2W EV.