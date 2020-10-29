Hero Electric Nyx-HX Scooters For Zypp Electric’s Last Mile Delivery

Hero Electric Nyx-HX fleet for Zypp Electric’s last mile delivery solutions

Hero Electric has partnered with electric mobility start-up Zypp Electric (Formerly Mobycy) for last mile deliveries. As part of a larger association, an initial order of 1,000 customised Nyx-HX will cater to Zypp’s consumer base across cities. The initial fleet of 1,000 e-scooters is set to be deployed over the next 5 months.

Hero Electric will provide service support through its 500+ dealer network. They will depute a dedicated relationship manager, and a support team, for maximum uptime. This seamless operational stance bodes well as uptime and immediate addressing of issues are crucial to any businesses growth.

With Hero Electric already having an operational network, business for Zypp will find the necessary support required anywhere they operate. Nyx-HX variants are designed for useful functionality backed by low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range and customisable features.

Carbon free transport

A comprehensive leasing solution is available. The bikes will be serviced through Hero Electric’s dedicated model with at least 90 percent uptime through vehicle lifecycle. Zypp Electric strives for a carbon-free business model by transforming last mile deliveries from petrol to electric. The partnership hopes to electrify 100 percent last mile delivery by 2025.

With the latest association, Hero Electric takes another step in its ‘Zero Pollution’ transportation endeavour. For the year thus far, Hero Electric is the largest e-scooter manufacturer in terms of volumes, though sales has taken a hit YTD owing to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown that’s affected sales and business operations.

Things are however looking up in recent weeks as more and more people opt for personal commute options. The EV space in India is expected to grow but as with any new business or idea has found very few takers just as yet.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “India today stands at the brink of a EV revolution that is seeing more and more businesses opting for cleaner and cost economic solutions to reach their consumers.”

Hero Electric Nyx-HX

New Hero Electric Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to meet varying customer needs. Available in 3 variants and 4 options, the smart connected vehicles can be customised to suit specific customer needs. Purchase options are flexible and encouraging through a range of options for purchase/leasing, buy backs, extended warranties, and bikes with riders. Hero Electric is catering to end to end solutions for B2B partners to improve operational, and logistics cost efficiency.

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric said, ‘We at Zypp Electric are constantly looking for innovations and reliability in our last mile delivery services.’

Zypp Electric operations are concentrated on last mile delivery service for e-commerce, e-grocery, food and hyperlocal delivery segments. With Hero Electric Nyx-HX scooters customised as per need, the primary order of 1000 e-scooters will serve partners better in terms of speed, suspension, batteries and warranties.