Exchange Old Activa, Splendor For New Hero Electric Scooter

Covid-19 pandemic has forced consumers to consider affordable e-scooters as a mobility option

With electric vehicles (EV) movement slowly gathering pace and advent of new technologies in this field, people have started showing faith in this segment. It is clear that in the future automotive world, EVs will play a big impact on the growth and sufficing needs of consumers.

India’s leading electric mobility solutions provider, Hero Electric, has formed an alliance with CredR, an omni-channel brand that deals in used two-wheelers, to come up with an exchange program. Under this program, a prospective buyer from a Hero Electric showroom can exchange his/her old petrol-powered scooter for a new electric scooter.

Process of exchange

Consumers will be provided a convenient and hassle-free exchange of their old scooter or motorcycle (any old two wheeler is valid – Hero Splendor, Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, etc), for a brand new e-scooter. The new e-scooter will be delivered to them within a few days.

For this, consumer needs to bring his old two wheeler to a Hero Electric showroom for a physical inspection and evaluation. At this point, CredR will quote an estimated price of the old scooter which will be generated through its proprietary pricing application.

For completion of transaction, CredR will verify the documents and health of the petrol-powered two wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new e-scooter from Hero Electric. As of now, this program is available in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Pune and will be expanded to other centers across India soon.

Demand for electric scooters has been on the rise, however, with the outbreak of Covid-19, there has been a surge in this demand in recent months. People have realised the need for personal mobility solutions and at the same time have become environmentally conscious hence many are opting for affordable electric vehicles and e-scooters fit the bill.

In words of Sasidhar Nandigam, chief strategic officer, “CredR, India’s electric mobility landscape is going to change dramatically post Covid-19 pandemic and the sales are expected to rise.” CredR believes that not only two-wheeler and e-scooters but market will also see a rise in pre-owned mobility solutions as well. Currently, electric mobility contributes to less than 1 percent of the two-wheelers market that will only increase henceforth.

Hero Electric Recent Launches

Recently, Hero Electric launched an all-new ‘City Speed’ segment which caters exclusively to city commuters. This new range of e-scooters consists of models such as Photon-Nh, Optima-hx and Nyx-hx and is available at a starting price of Rs 57,660 (ex-showroom). This makes it the most affordable e-scooter in the country as of now. These new scooters offer a range up to 80 km on a single-charge and come with 3 yrs warranty.