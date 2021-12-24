Hero Electric Scooter Optima HX Updated With Cruise Control

Optima HX from Hero Electric has become the most affordable two-wheeler in India to be offered with cruise control functionality

Features form a very critical part of modern day automobiles and electric mobility has further increased accessibility of premium features among masses. Until a couple of years ago, cruise control was a very novel creature comfort and was only available in select premium cars.

However, now this feature seems to have trickled down to even two-wheelers. Recently, Ola Electric decided to incorporate the feature of cruise control in its first electric scooter S1 Pro. That said, this amenity is yet to reach customers who have started receiving deliveries of their Ola e-scooters.

Hero Electric Scooter Cruise Control

Meanwhile, cruise control has now been offered as a standard feature in the Optima HX e-scooter from Hero Electric. With prices starting at Rs 55,850 (ex-showroom, including FAME II subsidy), Optima HX is an upgraded replacement of the standard Optima e-scooter.

In its rebranded avatar, the electric scooter is available in two variants- Single Battery and Dual Battery. The latter is priced at Rs 65,640 (ex-showroom). Bookings of Optima HX are slated to commence from January 5, 2022.

Cruise Control & Other Features

Besides addition of cruise control, Optima HX remains more or less unchanged from its former self. Speaking of cruise control, riders can activate this feature by pushing a dedicated button. Once activated, the updated instrument console of the electric scooter will reflect a ‘cruise’ symbol.

In order to deactivate cruise control, riders can either apply brakes or twist the throttle. Besides cruise control and a digital instrument cluster, Optima HX offers features such as remote locking, keyless ignition, anti-theft alarm, USB charging port, regenerative braking, etc. The dual battery variant also comes equipped with an LED headlamp. Additionally, features such as Bluetooth and GPS connectivity are likely to be offered as optional tech.

Powertrain Specs

Both variants of Optima HX are powered by a 1.2 kW (1.6 bhp) electric motor and offer a claimed top speed of 42 kmph. The single battery variant features a removable 51.2V, 30Ah lithium-ion battery pack which offers a claimed range of 82km on a single charge. The dual battery variant features an additional battery pack that offers a claimed range of 122km.

No changes have been made to the hardware configurations of the electric scooter as well. While cruise control is a massive feature addition at this price point, one has to admit that in this case, the feature feels a little too gimmicky. For a scooter, whose top speed is just 42 kmph, cruise control won’t make too much of a difference to its functioning.