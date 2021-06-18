Hero Electric Scooter Optima HX Price Reduced To Rs 53,600

Price of select electric scooters and motorcycles in India have come down by a considerable margin – Thanks to changes in a govt policy

Following recent revisions in the FAME-II scheme by the Government of India, wherein there is a 50 percent added subsidy at Rs 15,000 per kWh on electric bikes and scooters, a number of electric vehicle makers in the country responded with price cuts, passing on the benefits to customers. Ather, TVS, Ampere and Okinawa have announced revised prices and these price cuts, of a maximum Rs 14,500, have closed the gap further as against their petrol powered counterparts.

The subsidy on the Ather 450 Plus which was at Rs 29,000 now stands at Rs 43,500. It is priced at Rs 1,25,490 in Bengaluru and at Rs 1,13,416 in Delhi. Ather 450X following the subsidy is priced at Rs.1,32,426.

TVS Motor has also reduced the price of the iQube by Rs 11,250 to a new pricing of Rs 1,00,777. Ampere Magnus is now offered at Rs 65,990 from an earlier pricing of Rs 4,990 and Ampere Zeal prices have been reduced from Rs 68,990 to Rs 59,990 following the amendment.

Similarly, Okinawa Autotech has reduced prices of three of its models iPraise+, Praise Pro, Ridge+ in the range of Rs 7,209 to Rs 17,892 with effect from June 11. The single battery variant of Hero Optima HX electric scooter which was earlier priced at Rs 61,640 has now been reduced to Rs 53,600 following the amendment

Hero Electric Cuts Price of Optima HX

Hero Electric has also slashed prices of the Optima HX electric scooter single battery variant. The earlier price of Rs 61,640 has now been brought down to Rs 53,600. Hero Optima HX e-scooter is offered in two versions of single battery and dual battery.

Its single battery variant sports a 1,200 watt electric motor with a 51.2V/30 Ah portable battery, offering a range of 82 km per charge and a top speed of 42 km/h. Charging time of the battery is accomplished in 5 hours upto 100 percent. Following the FAME-II update, the dual battery model, is now priced at Rs 58,980 and offers a range of 122 kms on single charge.

Hero Optima HX Features

Hero Optima HX is also open for booking via the company website for Rs 2,999. It is presented in color options of Red, Grey, Blue, and White. Its features include LED headlamp and apron mounted turn indicators. It gets step up seating with single piece pillion grab rail, a digital instrument cluster, remote lock and an anti-theft alarm system while it rides on 12 inch alloy wheels.

The electric scooter sports dual shock absorbers and telescopic forks at the rear and front respectively while braking is via drum brakes. Hero Electric Optima competes with similarly priced scooters from Ampere Electric and Okinawa.