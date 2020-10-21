Hero Electric scooter with 210 kms range launched at Rs 64k

Hero Electric City Speed NYX-hx gets a range of 210 km per charge

Hero Electric has announced launch of a new City Speed segment in India just ahead of the festive season. This range includes three electric scooters –Optima-hx, Nyx-hx and Photon-hx. The segment caters to city commuters in India and B2B customers.

Hero Electric City Speed NYX-hx

Hero Electric City Speed NYX-hx is set to become the most preferred scooter with its rugged looks and reliable performance. The NYX-hx is customizable with over 10 applications for every business need. It can also be fitted with a variety of load carrying solution which is easily installable on a split seat that folds up as a back rest.

Hero Electric is also offering 4 levels of on demand smart connectivity solutions along with Bluetooth interface, high end remote surveillance and diagnostic solutions.

In terms of dimensions, the Hero Electric City Speed NYX-hx stands 1,970mm in length, 745mm in width and 1,145mm in height with kerb weight of 75 kgs. It gets a digital speedometer, three grab rails for the pillion rider and a glove box with bottle holder.

It gets its power via a two 48 V 28 Ah or 1.34 kWh battery packs that offer a range of 100 kms. Its motor generates maximum power of 1.3 kWh or 1.77 PS with top speed at 42 km/h. High torque and efficient powertrain that uses minimum energy to offer maximum output. The bike is also fitted with combi brakes and regenerative braking system for added safety.

This long range ensured 90 percent plus uptime and the battery can be charged via the company’s 500 charging networks across India. It also receives telescopic suspension while the model gets a charger that offers voltage and temperature protection.

The new range of Hero Electric City Speed scooters is reliable and comfortable and along with being gender agnostic, comes in designs that cater everyone’s lifestyles. They are ideally suited for last mile connectivity at minimum cost and with zero emissions.

This initiative from Hero Electric is in line with the Government of India vision to promote faster adoption of electric mobility in the country. The company also plans to invest in R&D facilities to bring in more technologically advanced products as a part of its switch to ICE vehicles.

Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Every business needs a specific mobility solution and there cannot be a “one size fits all” bike. The new Nyx-HX series is flexible, modular and versatile to answer most of the needs of a discerning customer. The bike has a low running cost, high load carrying capability, intercity range, coupled with ultimate smart connectivity features like remote bike disablers.

We strive to provide complete solutions to a B2B customer ensuring 90% plus uptime, doorstep services, captive charging /swapping infrastructure through our 500 plus strong network all across India. The B2B customer is also able to easily able to comprehend the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment.”