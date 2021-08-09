Hero Electric Scooter Sales Cross 15k In H1 2021 – Maintains No 1 Position

Hero Electric begins Q3 2021 on a strong note having sold 4,500 high speed electric scooters in July 2021

Hero Electric has announced sales of over 15,000 high-speed electric two-wheelers in H1 2021. This keeps the auto manufacturer atop the sales chart for any electric two-wheeler company in India.

Despite disruptions in the auto industry owing to Covid-19 pandemic, Hero Electric has fared well post-COVID second wave recovery. Sales in July 2021 is reported at 4,500 units. The company is on track to expand manufacturing capacity at its existing facility to over 3 lakh EVs per year to meet demand. Plans are afoot to post 100 percent growth over last year.

All over the world, the popularity of electric scooters has been soaring high. The market has been witnessing a sharp growth in demand for electric scooters with its broader demographic appeal and its easy manoeuvrability. And Hero Electric is taking lead in this segment by consistently offering products which are technologically advanced yet durable, and on time!

Hero Optima and Nyx scooters

With revisions to FAME II policy, subsidies and rebates are now a great attraction. With certain states offering specific subsidies, it’s easy to see why certain regions are posting more sales than others. This means manufacturers too need to capitalise on such offers, and have a robust network in regions that are already offering benefits.

Optima, and Nyx city speed scooters are available at a starting price of Rs 53,600. This attractive entry price point further strengthens the company’s belief that demand for its electric scooters will further increase. Keeping in mind a steady stream of bookings in previous months, Hero Electric expects this trend to continue.

Price point under Rs 60,000

Rajesh Jadam, a dealer for Hero Electric in Ajmer said, “Post June 11th, the demand for electric vehicles has grown by over 10X. We have been dealers of Hero Electric for close to 8 years and July has been the busiest month for us. We have been getting numerous enquiries to test ride the bikes, not just at our stores, but also online.

With Hero’s bikes now under Rs.60,000, the most affordable in the market, consumers continue to book them immediately after test riding. We are also happy to see that approximately 90% of our stocks are booked and July has been extremely promising. We are all set to go all out to transform the country”

The company was among the first-movers in the electric mobility space in India, and to launch its first set of scooters. With time, Hero electric is also expanding its reach to newer cities. Hero Electric plans to expand its network in a wide range of markets.

Hero Electric customer conveniences

New age high tech electric scooters in the personal mobility space have a tough upward battle to win. The number of manufacturers in the space continues to increase at breakneck pace. Simultaneously, traditional companies have plenty of established non-electric vehicles available in the market. So, electric automakers need to face tough competition, while also trying to convince people of the cost benefits, and environmental benefits of electric vehicles.

Focusing on enhancing customer experience and adding more value to customers’ life, the company also offers wide ranging facilities. This makes Hero Electric a preferred brand among customers of all age groups. To ensure customer convenience, Hero Electric focuses on affordable pricing. It’s growing base of electric scooter customers have access to a robust charging infrastructure. Hero’s Preferred Garage owners (PGOs) are being reskilled and trained. Over 6000 such PGOs have been trained. The company is committed to training 20,000+ PGOs over the next two years.