Hero Electric scooter sales cross 4,900 during lockdown – New record

Sales over the past year (April 2019 to May 2020) stood at 7,399 units

Hero Electric, India’s largest electric two wheeler company, that offers a range of electric scooters in India priced from Rs. 39,990 – 79,990, has seen outstanding sales despite the country being in lockdown mode. Lockdown orders, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, were issued on March 25, 2020 while the company commenced its online sales from 20th April via the online route.

The company has received immense response on its online portal and to date, Hero Electric has sold over 3,546 units through online sales taking total sales to over 4,900 units from 20th April till date, despite this lockdown.

The online sales portal saw 28,000 customers who logged into the website, got themselves registered and sought more information on the company’s electric range. Such kind of response was never seen in the past. This has made the company set sales targets for the year at over 50,000 units.

On view of online sales, the company is well aware of the uncertainty that customers could face in terms of not being able to see or test ride the bike prior to purchase. Hence Hero Electric offers a three day return policy with no questions asked. This is what has boosted the confidence of the buyer and resulted in increased sales. However, it may be noted that ever since the scheme was launched, only 4 scooters were returned out of which two were swapped for a higher model.

To woo customers, Hero Electric also launched ‘Be a Bike Buddy’ referral scheme which is valid from 25 June to 15 July 2020. This scheme is for both new and existing customers with a flat discount of Rs.2,000 on the purchase of any new Hero Electric two wheeler.

If the buyer has been referred to by an existing Hero Electric customer, then there is an added discount of Rs.2,000 while the customer referring the new buyer will be given a Rs.1,000 discount coupon along with a thank you note and chance to win a Hero Optima. The scheme also offers every 50th customer who books a Hero Electric motorcycle, a ‘Glyde e-scoot’ for free.

Hero Electric was set to bring in the new AE-47 all electric bike but the Covid-9 crisis has put this launch on hold. This new electric bike, which now could be only launched sometime next year. It will come in powered by a 4,000 W motor with a lightweight lithium ion battery rated at 48V/3.5 kWh offering a top speed of 85 kmph.