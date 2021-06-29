Hero Electric Scooters Photon And NYX Get Price Cut Of Up To Rs 28k

Hero Electric has slashed prices of all its high-speed electric scooter models thanks to the revised policies under FAME II guidelines

Hero Electric is the latest EV brand to slash its prices post implementation of the revised FAME II policy by the Government of India. The revised policies were introduced recently which offered a 50 percent subsidy on electric two-wheelers with incentives now capped at 40 percent of the cost of vehicles instead of 20 percent as per the earlier norms.

The company has introduced a price cut across its e-scooter lineup in the range of 12 to 33 percent with maximum benefits offered to Nyx electric scooter. Other models to have availed the new benefits include Photon HX and Optima. Price cuts are in the range of Rs 8,491 and Rs 27,979.

Updated Prices

Post the latest revision of prices, Photon HX is now offered at a price of Rs. 71,449 as opposed to the previous price of Rs 79,940. NYX E5 (single battery) scooter is now available at Rs 61,000 in comparison to Rs 68,640 offered earlier.

Similarly, Nyx ER (double battery) and Nyx HX (triple battery) are now priced at Rs 62,954 and Rs 85,136 respectively. Both models were previously available at Rs 83,940 and Rs 1,13,115 respectively.

The company’s entry-level e-scooter model- Optima HX (single battery) is now offered at a price of Rs 53,600 in comparison to Rs 61,640 priced earlier. The more powerful ER (double battery) variant is now offered at Rs 58,980 as opposed to Rs 78,640 with a price cut of 33 percent. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The revised prices are applicable with immediate effect.

Nyx HX, Photon HX specs

The flagship model of the range- Nyx HX is the most powerful e-scooter by Hero Electric and is powered by lithium-ion battery packs which are claimed to deliver a range between 82km and 210km on a single charge. The e-scooter has been specifically developed for last-mile and B2B purposes with a claimed top speed of 42kmph.

The second most premium model in the lineup is Photon HX with a top speed of 45kmph and a single-charge range of 108kmph. Since both these e-scooters, along with the Optima range, qualify as high-speed EVs and hence, they are eligible for the latest benefits under FAME II policy and also require registration.

Other than these, Hero Electric also offers six low-speed electric scooters in the form of optima LX (VRLA), Optima LX, Nyx LX, Flash LX, Flash LX (VRLA) and Atria LX, all offering a claimed top speed of 25kmph. More EV brands are expected to announce the reduced prices soon with implementation of the revised FAME II policies.