Hero Glamour Motorcycles (751 Units) Handed Over To Karnataka Police

Hero MotoCorp hands over 751 Glamour motorcycles to Karnataka Police Department in Bangalore

As part of Hero MotoCorp’s partnership with state police departments, the two-wheeler manufacturer has delivered 751 units of Hero Glamour BSVI motorcycle to Karnataka’s police department. Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa, and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off a rally from Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In July 2020, the manufacturer handed over 100 units of Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 125 for women police officers in the UP Police dept. The trend sees Hero carry out such activities at regular intervals across police departments in the country.

The far reaching CSR activity hasten Hero MotoCorp associate with police departments in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Telangana, Haryana, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, and Pondicherry.

Hero MotoCorp CSR

Number of vehicle handed over thus far exceeds 3.5k units. Project Sakhi CSR activity is tasked with bikes handed over specifically for women coppers. In most instances, stock bikes are slightly tweaked in regard to accessory packs and fitment to ensure coppers are able to accommodate all they need when doing the rounds. Special police stickers are added to visible areas of the bikes.

Hero Glamour BSVI uses i3S (idle start-stop system) for enhanced mileage. Its 125cc engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection tech returns max power of 10.73 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Front 240mm disk brakes and ground clearance of 180mm add to value proposition.

Hero MotoCorp sales

This festive season has been a busy period for Hero MotoCorp with the company having reported its highest wholesales to date. Wholesales is reported at 8,06,848 motorcycles and scooters in October 2020 at 34.64 percent sales growth up from 5,99,248 units in October 2020.

The two-wheeler manufacturer finds its large buyer base in its large motorcycle range of which Splendor leads by miles. Domestic motorcycle wholesales accounted for 7,32,492 units last month. The month prior, the brand reported 6,60,948 units.

This upward graph will certainly help consolidate Q4 2020 quarter to help Hero end the year well. For the same month, FADA Research reports retail sales at 3,33,563 units with the exception of about RTO data from AP,MP,LD, and TS.

Earlier in 2020, Hero MotoCorp began an ongoing activity of handing over First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to varied govt departments across multiple states. Thus far more than 25 such units have been distributed in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The CSR activity is specially designed to aid Covid-19 relief efforts. The custom built Xtreme 200R motorcycles in use are equipped with a full stretcher with foldable hood, medical equipment including detachable first-aid kit, and oxygen cylinder, and a fire extinguisher. To ensure these vehicles are given a free pass wherever possible they’re fitted LED Flasher lights,a beacon light, an emergency wireless public announcement system, and siren.