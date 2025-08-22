Hero Glamour X 125 First Ride Review – Cruise Control For The Masses!

India’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp is set to rewrite the script of the country’s budget commuter motorcycle segment. The company promised to deliver “Most Futuristic 125cc” offering and launched Glamour X 125 in the country for a starting price of Rs 89,999 (Ex-sh). After riding this Glamour X 125 in Jaipur for around a day, this is what we think about it.

Hero Glamour X 125 First Ride Review

Where pricing is concerned, Glamour X is positioned above the rest of Hero’s 125cc motorcycles other than Xtreme 125R. The base variant of standard Glamour undercuts Glamour X by around Rs 3k, while base variant of Super Splendor undercuts Glamour X by around Rs 1k. Glamour XTEC is slightly pricier than Glamour X.

The top-spec Disc variant of Glamour X is priced at Rs 99,999 (Ex-sh), which is around Rs 5k to 8k pricier than Super Splendor, Glamour and Glamour XTEC. For the extra price, Glamour X delivers an upmarket design along with extra features and technology which is never heard of in the 125cc motorcycles that cost more than twice the price of Glamour X.

Disc variant gets all bells and whistles including the LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, Panic Braking feature, fully digital LCD instrument cluster with advanced Bluetooth features and improved switchgear with Glamour X’s pièce de résistance, the Cruise Control feature. LED headlight setup is common between both variants.

Design-wise, Glamour X has a muscular fuel tank with extended tank shrouds, a tall windscreen over the stylish LED headlight setup, striking LED DRLs, a belly pan under the engine compartment, a smart-looking single-piece seat, single-piece rear pillion grab rail, stylish LED tail lights, sleek LED turn indicators and attractive dual-tone graphics all around. Alloy wheel design is quite interesting too.

One can spruce up the design of Glamour X with official accessories. Some of them are quite useful including tank knee pads, pillion backrest, rear tyre hugger, knuckle guards, engine guards and a belly pan. Interestingly, Hero offers a shorter windscreen as an accessory, while taller windscreen comes as standard, which was a ‘huh’ moment for me when I first saw it.

Added Features

Now that appearances are out of the way, we can dig into the juiciest part of this Glamour X, which is its features list. Starting with its fully digital LCD instrument cluster, it is a similar unit as Xtreme 250R and it shows quite a lot of information for a 125cc motorcycle class. There’s even a gear position indicator that also advises upshifts and downshifts depending on the speed and gear you are in.

Speedo, tacho, twin trip computers, distance to empty, avg fuel efficiency, date, time, i3S on/off, Ride Modes and Bluetooth connectivity are some of the notable features of this cluster. This cluster also gets an ambient light sensor that can adjust brightness based on lighting conditions. Bluetooth connection with a smartphone enables notifications and turn-by-turn navigation. First in any Hero product, we have a USB Type-C port. On left switchgear, two buttons operate cluster menus, while the third Mode button cycles through Eco, Road and Power riding modes.

Cruise Control

This is a baffling feature that is expected to shake the market and make the world stand up and take notice of Hero Glamour X. From what we saw, it has worked. From initial spy shots to the actual launch, Glamour X has created and maintained tremendous buzz and it surprisingly delivers. For cruise control to work, Hero MotoCorp is offering ride by wire technology and this electronic throttle body still retains a kick starter, combination of these is a world’s first.

Using cruise control is fairly simple and is operated by the toggle on right switchgear. Base speed for cruise control to work is 30 km/h and it will maintain set speeds reliably until a manual override from user in the form of clutch, brake and throttle activation. After manual override, one flick of cruise control toggle re-activates and resumes previously set speed seamlessly. So, cruise control is not a gimmick on this motorcycle if users really want to make use of it.

Ride & Dynamics

Other than the added features, Glamour X is a commuter offering through and through, as signified by its cycle parts. It continues to get 30mm RSU telescopic front forks, and 5-step preload adjustable rear twin shock absorbers. Front disc brake is optional, while rear drum brake is standard. Alloy wheels are 18-inchers at both ends, wrapped with 80/100-18 front and 100/80-18 rear tubeless tyres. All these are mounted on a Diamond-type frame.

Wheelbase is 1,267 mm, seat height is 790 mm and ground clearance is 170 mm. Depending on variant, kerb weight is between 125.5 kg to 127 kg. Handlebar is wide and footpegs are forward set, offering a relaxed riding posture. Swinging the leg over Glamour X’s saddle is relatively easy for both rider and pillion.

Glamour X shares the 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with Xtreme 125R. This powerplant is capable of delivering 11.4 bhp of peak power at 8250 RPM and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM, mated to a 5-speed gearbox that comes with a heel-and-toe shifter, common among commuter motorcycles.

Performance is brisk and is on par with other 125cc budget commuters on sale in India. On the highway, I could even manage to strike 100 km/h indicated speed reading on the instrument cluster in 5th gear. Ride quality is balanced in typical Hero fashion and it offers a comfortable commuter to users. It handles like a commuter running on skinny tyres, which is par for this segment. Also par for this segment is braking performance.

Some Reservations

While Hero Glamour X is a great overall package with a lot of potential to shake the entire world’s commuter segment, there is room for improvement.

1. If we divide Glamour X’s design into four quarter, the top right quarter is downright sporty and attractive along with radiating an upmarket feel. Top left quarter looks like a premium commuter. However, bottom quarters are nothing to write home about. Maybe fatter tyres would have helped the cause significantly.

2. We didn’t touch on the Bluetooth features in depth because just like every other Hero product we reviewed (except for Vida scooters), we could not connect our smartphone with this system. I personally own a Xoom 125 and I am not able to get this app working even as an owner.

Conclusion

Other than these two grievances, Hero Glamour X 125 comes off as a compelling product. Overall fit and finish is par for this segment and it bears quite a few upmarket features and first-in-the-world technologies that work as advertised. Especially the Cruise Control feature which could reshape the whole commuter motorcycle landscape.

Glamour X is such a compelling product, it makes standard Glamour and Glamour XTEC obsolete and might even eat into the pie of Super Splendor. It has great potential to shake up the 125cc commuter segment as it aims to be an aspiring vehicle for many commuters to own.