Hero Glamour X Details Leak Before Launch – Cruise Control, New TFT Screen

Hero MotoCorp is India’s de facto motorcycle manufacturer, all thanks to its vastly successful commuter bikes. The company has had a good run and is now working on their next generation 125cc commuter bike. Ahead of launch, details of this upcoming next gen 125cc commuter have been leaked, revealing interesting details. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Glamour X 125 Details Leak

For starters, the new leaked video reveals the name of Hero MotoCorp’s upcoming commuter motorcycle. Glamour X. That’s what Hero is calling their next generation 125cc commuter bike. The company assures that Glamour X will be India’s most futuristic 125cc 2W offering.

The claim might very well be true as Hero Glamour X is set to debut Cruise Control feature, which is unheard of in this 125cc commuter space. In fact, Cruise Control is unheard of even in sporty and premium 125cc motorcycles. Also, Glamour X is the first ever motorcycle from Hero MotoCorp to offer Cruise Control, which is quite a statement.

In latest leaks, we can see a toggle on right hand switchgear that operates Cruise Control features, which is unusual for a 125cc budget commuter. However, it could be a speed limiter function as well. Either way, an electronic throttle (ride-by-wire) is highly likely to be on this motorcycle.

What else is new?

While Cruise Control is the star of this show, other notable elements seen with Hero Glamour X include a new fully digital instrument cluster, which seems to be a colour LCD panel, similar to the one seen on Karizma XMR 210 Base variant and Xtreme 250R. There are tell-tale lights flanking this screen and there seems to be an gear shift light as well, probably tuned to eke out maximum fuel efficiency.

This cluster might pack less features than Xtreme 250R. It is likely to support connected features via Bluetooth like notification alerts and turn-by-turn navigation. Also, Hero is offering a Type-C port on Glamour X, a first ever for a Hero MotoCorp bike. We can see LED turn indicators and one can expect a stylistic fuel tank with muscular tank shrouds too.

Other notable elements include an upmarket-looking alloy wheel design, a front disc brake setup, telescopic front suspension, an engine kill-switch, full LED headlight and tail lights and an updated switchgear on left side to operate this new LCD screen. Hero seems to have employed an underbone chassis with Glamour X.

Powering Hero Glamour X could be the same 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a peak power of 10.39 bhp and peak torque of 10.4 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Considering there is an electronic ride-by-wire throttle and the ‘Most Futuristic 125cc’ promise, we can expect a slipper clutch too. Launch is tomorrow on 19th August, 2025.