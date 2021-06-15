Hero Glamour Xtec Details Leak Before Launch – New Colours, Digital Speedo

Hero Glamour competes against other 125cc motorcycles such as Honda SP 125, Shine and Bajaj Pulsar 125

In December last year, Hero MotoCorp filed a trademark for the name ‘XTEC’ which was earlier suspected to be the company’s first electric motorcycle. However, as per the latest development, it is revealed that the moniker will be used by Hero in a whole different way.

The Xtech branding will be used as a suffix to a new range of Glamour which gets cosmetic and feature enhancements over the current model. In all probability, this will serve as the new top-spec trim of Glamour and will sit on top of the regular trims. There are unlikely to be any changes to the specifications of the motorcycle.

Cosmetic Updates

In terms of design, there are hardly any updates over the current model barring the subtle aesthetic variations. The bike gets three new colour options, all of which adopt a dark theme which are finished in matte colours.

These include Tecno Black, Grey Blue and Grey Red. The Techno Black option gets a white stripe across the panels and wheel rims while Grey Blue and Grey Red options get blue and red stripes respectively running across the grey panels of the bike along with similar shades on rims.

Feature Upgrades

In terms of features, Glamour Xtec gets a new LED headlight and a fully digital instrument console compatible with Bluetooth connectivity. The console reads out data from the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, gear position indicator, service due indicator and RTMI.

Like all Hero bikes, Glamour is also offered with i3s technology which is Hero’s version of start/stop feature which allows the two-wheeler to kill off the engine when idle for a long time. In the same way, it also facilitates the start of an engine by opening throttle and pulling the clutch lever, thus saving a precious amount of fuel. Like the regular Glamour, Xtec should also come with Auto Sail Technology, which is essentially a crawl assist.

Mechanical Specs

The Xtech name is related to a new technology equipped with the engine, although details at the moment are very sparse. It will, however, use the same 124.7cc fuel-injected powertrain that is likely to return an output of 10.72 bhp and a peak torque of 10.6 Nm. in the BS6 iteration, it gets a new 5-speed gearbox instead of an older 4-speed unit. The motorcycle weighs 122kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 10 liters.

Coming to its hardware setup, the bike is underpinned by a diamond-type frame which is suspended on telescopic forks at front and hydraulic shock absorbers at rear. Braking is handled by 130mm drum brakes on both 18-inch alloy wheels while a 240mm disc brake is available as an option. Safety net is provided by Hero’s Integrated Braking System which is essentially a CBS.

SOURCE