Hero Harley 350cc Specs Leak – More Power Than RE Classic, Bullet

Partnership with Harley-Davidson has helped Hero MotoCorp in exploring opportunities beyond the commuter segment

Hero-Harley partnership entails a range of engagements including sales and service of Harley-Davidson bikes in India by Hero, Harley network expansion, tech collaborations and development of new platform and motorcycles. The first of new Hero-Harley bikes are likely to target the middleweight segment, which is currently dominated by Royal Enfield.

Other players in middleweight segment include Honda, Jawa, Yezdi, Keeway and QJ Motor. In future, brands like Triumph and Bajaj are also expected to challenge Royal Enfield’s supremacy.

Hero-Harley cruiser showcased

Last month in November, Niranjan Gupta, CFO at Hero MotoCorp, had confirmed the development of new Hero-Harley bikes. Now, two of these motorcycles have been showcased to some dealers and select individuals. One of these bikes is a cruiser, closely resembling 338R concept that was revealed as a sketch in 2019. The second bike is a street motorcycle, equipped with a single-cylinder motor.

Hero-Harley bikes were showcased at a customer clinic. It appears that Hero was taking inputs on various aspects of the new bikes such as their styling and features, viability, pricing, etc. It was also good to get some feedback from people, who happened to be there. Such inputs will be useful for the company before the bikes are launched in India.

Both bikes were unbranded units and did not have any type of badging. It may have been done on purpose to ensure that inputs provided are free from any type of biases for a specific brand. Both bikes have retro profile with round headlamp and circular rear view mirrors and instrument pod. Some common features include USD forks, spoke-styled alloy wheels and monoshock rear suspension.

Hero Harley 350cc Specs Leak

New leaked info reveals more details about the upcoming Hero-Harley 350cc motorcycle. As per this leak, it will be called X350RA and will be powered by a single cylinder 353 cc engine. Power output will be at 23 PS, making it more powerful than Royal Enfield 350cc machines like Classic, Hunter, Meteor and Bullet. RE 350cc bikes delivery about 20 PS power and 27 Nm torque.

Hero-Harley bikes can emerge as a tough challenger to Royal Enfield bikes. They won’t get habitually labelled as commuters and Hero can ensure the most competitive pricing. Affordable pricing is one the key reasons for success of Royal Enfield bikes, both in domestic and international markets. It applies across the range, including 350cc, 410cc and 650cc bikes. Hero being India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, can work with its partners and suppliers to offer an irresistible deal to enthusiasts.

Focus on EVs

While ICE-based motorcycles and scooters continue to be the mainstay for Hero MotoCorp, the company has stepped up focus in electric segment as well. Similar to Harley-Davidson, Hero has partnered with Ather Energy and Gogoro in EV space. Investments worth up to US$ 60 million have also been allocated for California (USA)-based Zero Motorcycles. These collaborations will help accelerate development of new products and expansion of charging infrastructure.

Hero’s first electric scooter Vida is currently available for sale in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. Two variants are on offer, V1 Plus and V1 Pro. Range is 143 km and 165 km, respectively. Top speed of both is electronically limited to 80 kmph.

