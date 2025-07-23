Hero HF Deluxe Pro Launch Price Rs 74k – New Styling, Features

By introducing new versions at regular intervals, Hero MotoCorp has strengthened its dominance in the 100cc motorcycle segment

In the entry-level commuter motorcycle segment, Hero MotoCorp has a range of options such as Splendor+ and XTEC variants, Passion+, HF Deluxe and HF 100. Hero has now introduced another great option in the form of HF Deluxe Pro. Launched at Rs 73,550 (Ex-sh), HF Deluxe Pro is more accessible than the best selling Splendor+ and comes with distinctive features. Let’s check out the details.

Hero HF Deluxe Pro – What’s special?

One of the key highlights is a segment-first LED headlamp with crown-shaped high-intensity position lamp. In addition to being functionally relevant by ensuring enhanced illumination, the LED headlamp also complements the bike’s visual appeal. Another important update is an advanced digital speedometer.

This is a premium feature, as compared to the analogue meter seen with Splendor+. It becomes even more relevant since the HF Deluxe Pro is available at a lower price point than Splendor+. Shape of the digital speedometer used for HF Deluxe Pro is the same as that of Splendor+ XTEC and Splendor+ XTEC 2.0.

It could have the same internals, but the user interface has been refreshed. The speedometer is displayed in the centre, whereas the odometer is placed at the centre bottom. Other indicators such as neutral and i3S are placed on the left, whereas turn indicators, low fuel indicator, etc. are placed on the right. The digital speedometer has an all-black border trim, as compared to the chrome finish seen with XTEC and XTEC 2.0.

New colours, sportier graphics

As compared to the standard version, the HF Deluxe Pro gets more distinctive graphics. These have sharper lines and come across as more impactful. The updated graphics give the bike a cleaner look by reducing visual clutter. Hero has also introduced four new colour options with the HF Deluxe Pro. In broad terms, these can be classified as dual-tone shades of red, yellow, silver and blue.

HF Deluxe Pro also focuses on using an exciting mix of black and chrome elements. The blacked-out treatment can be seen across the alloy wheels, engine and grab rail. This heightened contrast theme helps achieve a sportier profile for HF Deluxe Pro.

Specs, performance

Hardware specs of HF Deluxe Pro are the same as the standard variant. The bike has large 18-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped with tubeless tyres. HF Deluxe Pro utilizes a tubular double cradle frame, with telescopic forks at front and swingarm with 2-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. Both ends have 130 mm drum brakes with integrated braking system.

Powering the HF Deluxe Pro is a reliable 97.2 cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine. It generates 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 4-speed constant mesh transmission. The bike also has i3S, which helps optimize fuel efficiency. HF Deluxe is known as one of the highest mileage bikes in the country and the Pro variant is expected to uphold that reputation.