Hero Karizma 210 Sales 0 Last 3 Months – Discontinued Ahead of Karizma 250 Launch?

Hero MotoCorp launched the Karizma XMR 210 in India on 29 August 2023 for an introductory price of Rs 1.73 lakh (Ex-sh). Fast forwarding to the fag end of March 2025, Karizma XMR 210 is facing dwindling sales. Is this model discontinued ahead of Karizma XMR 250 launch or is it facing an identity crisis? Let’s take a closer look while analysing Karizma’s sales performance over the past year.

Hero Karizma 210 Sales Analysis

Analysing Karizma XMR 210’s sales performance over the past year, we can see that the motorcycle averaged 739 units per month by selling 4,806 units. For context, Yamaha sold 1,06,605 units of R15 in the same period averaging 8,883 units. Despite the fact that R15 packs a smaller engine with less power and torque, while costing considerably more than Karizma XMR 210.

If we dive into Karizma XMR 210’s sales, we can see that sales (in the past 12 months) peaked in March 2024 with 1,874 units with a steady decline in sales MoM, July 2024 being the only exception where there a small MoM gain. Sales tanked in October 2024 at 7 units, reduced to 4 units in November 2024 and then 0 sales in December 2024, January 2025 and February 2025.

Is it discontinued?

We say this because Karizma XMR 250 was showcased in November 2024 and Karizma XMR 210 witnessed 0 sales since then in three consecutive months – December 2024, January 2025 and February 2025. One quick check at Hero MotoCorp’s website reveals that Karizma XMR 210 is still listed under the Premia section.

The company had teased Karizma XMR 210 Combat Edition in January 2025 which packed better equipment and more features than standard model. However, it never launched. Further fueling the question whether Hero has dropped the ball and will only concentrate on Karizma XMR 250, moving forward.

If this motorcycle is not discontinued, Hero MotoCorp might soon consider launching an update to Karizma XMR 210 to make it more appealing to prospective buyers. Some of these updated may be USD telescopic front forks and the new TFT cluster that we recently experienced with Xpulse 210 at the media drive event organised by Hero MotoCorp. Also, the company needs to rapidly expand its Premia dealerships to offer a premium experience for prospective Karizma buyers.

Legacy of Karizma

On August 29 2023, Indian motorcycle market witnessed the revival of the iconic Karizma brand. Karizma has played a major role in positioning Hero MotoCorp as a manufacturer of supersport machines which could blaze the racetrack on fire and do long distance touring in one package.

At the EICMA Show 2024, Hero MotoCorp revealed Karizma XMR 250, which will take Karizma brand to new heights uplocking major performance gains with around 30 bhp and 25 Nm. While the Karizma XMR 250 is not launched yet, it seems to have impacted the sales of Karizma XMR 210 in a negative way. That, or Hero MotoCorp might have discontinued Karizma XMR 210 to make way for the 250.

