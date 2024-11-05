Hero Karizma XMR 250 Teased – Quarter-Litre SuperSport To Debut At EICMA

With a 250cc powertrain, Hero Karizma XMR 250 might develop up to 30 bhp of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

World’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has been on the verge of overhauling its premium motorcycle lineup for some time. The company has been working on a new 250cc engine and has teased for the first time on a Karizma XMR 250. There is a major overhaul in terms of design too, positioning Karizma XMR 250 as sharper and meaner.

Hero Karizma XMR 250 Teased

For everyone who were looking for a reasonably priced quarter-litre supersport, Hero Karizma XMR 250 will appeal a lot. Even though price is not revealed, we can count on Hero MotoCorp to position it very attractively. Even Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh) price point might be viable too, which is around Rs 20K more than Karizma XMR 210.

Before diving into the design and features revealed from the teased video, we have to talk about Karizma XMR 250’s rivals. Hero is smartly creating a niche for itself, rather than chasing existing and well-established players. When launched, it will be the country’s only fully-fired liquid-cooled 250cc motorcycle.

If Hero managed to price it around Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.10 lakh, it would emerge as one of the most tempting propositions to ignore. With the larger Karizma XMR 250, Hero is offering more aggressive design as seen in the teaser. The windscreen is taller and is likely to be height adjustable like on Karizma XMR 210.

While the fascia appears to be the same, there are changes. For starters, it looks wider than before and a lot more edgy and aggressive. There are massive aerodynamic winglets with XMR 250 branding. Just like on the recently launched TVS Apache RR 310, we expect these winglets on Karizma to add downforce as well.

Rear tail lights have been carried over and so are the LED turn indicators. The design patents leaked some time ago, confirm the presence of USD telescopic front forks, adding to the sporty handling characteristics. Combined with aerodynamic winglets, Karizma XMR 250 might transform its handling characteristics.

How much more powerful is the new engine?

Apart from that, we expect a stronger braking setup to anchor what will be a faster and quicker motorcycle. Dual-channel ABS is confirmed. Features-wise, we can see the same TFT instrument cluster as regular Karizma XMR 210 and it will sport Bluetooth and navigation feature. With the new Karizma XMR 210, there seems to be more connectivity features including a SOS button.

The new 250cc engine is likely to be a bored-out version of the 210cc mill. This is a liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill with DOHC 4V head that might generate around 30 bhp of peak power and 25 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Official performance numbers will be revealed soon.

1 of 6

Also read – Hero Xtreme 250R teased