Hero Karizma XMR Base Variant De-Listed From Website – Discontinued?

Despite having a lot of potential, Hero Karizma XMR 210 continues to be an underrated motorcycle in India. This supersport machine packs a sporty design, attractive colourways, impressive equipment and came at an attractive price point of Rs 1.81 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base ‘Base’ variant.

We said came instead of comes because Hero has de-listed this base ‘Base’ variant from the website, hinting at a possible discontinuation. As per data available from Hero website, Karizma XMR 210 now starts from Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh) for the top ‘Top’ variant which packs all the bells and whistles. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Karizma XMR Base Variant

Just a couple of months ago, Hero MotoCorp updated Karizma XMR 210’s ‘Top’ variant with improved features. We’re talking about a new fully digital colour TFT instrument cluster which is similar to the one seen on Xpulse 210. This cluster comes equipped with Bluetooth and a host of features including music control and turn-by-turn navigation.

Also, componentry saw a major upgrade as the 2025 Karizma XMR 210 ‘Top’ variant came equipped with USD telescopic front forks that are finished in a lovely Gold shade. This was a much-needed upgrade for Karizma to fully unlock its potential as a supersport machine.

We’re mentioning these because this is the new identity of Karizma XMR 210 as the previously offered ‘Base’ variant seems to have been discontinued. Priced at Rs 1.81 lakh (Ex-sh), this base variant packed RSU telescopic front forks and its older LCD instrument cluster which was functional, but lacklustre.

One Fully-Loaded Variant

With this move, Hero Karizma XMR 210’s pricing starts from Rs 2 lakh (Ex-sh) and there is only one fully loaded top-spec ‘Top’ trim level to choose from. Colour options are Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Phantom Black. Hero also offers a special edition with Karizma XMR 210 ‘Top’ called Combat Edition which costs Rs 2.02 lakh (Ex-sh).

The discontinuation of ‘Base’ variant is likely to streamline Karizma customers’ buying decision as there are no variants anymore. All bells and whistles are now standard. Karizma XMR 210 continues with the same liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is capable of generating 25.5 PS of peak power and 20.4 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.