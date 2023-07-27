Hero Karizma XMR New Details Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Upcoming Karizma XMR has potential to emerge a bestseller by offering an optimal mix of performance and affordability

Hero MotoCorp is bringing back the Karizma, which was once hugely popular for its sporty profile and powerful performance. The new Karizma XMR is scheduled to debut on August 29. It is expected to be offered in the price range of Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 1.8 lakh, ex-sh.

Earlier this month, a design patent of Hero Karizma XMR had revealed the top-side view of the bike. Now, some more patent images have leaked online. These are of individual components, which reveal the finer details of the bike.

Hero Karizma XMR new details emerge

New patent images reveal the design of Karizma’s LED headlight casing, front cowl and instrument console. LED headlamp casing has a curvy V-shaped design, with dual-projector LED lights in the centre. The unit appears pretty large, which will help achieve a prominent profile for the front fascia. The dual LED setup will also ensure improved illumination, thereby enhancing safety in dark conditions.

Talking about the front cowl, it has a sharp, sporty profile. It complements the bike’s overall look and feel. A compact windscreen further enhances the bike’s look, while being functionally relevant. Patent images also reveal the panel of the new fully digital instrument console. It is a rectangular unit, with bevelled lower corners. Flaking the digital screen are spaces for indicators on both sides. These are likely for turn signals, side stand indicator, neutral, ABS, etc.

Other details about new Karizma revealed earlier include the pulled-back handlebar, body-hugging fairing, sculpted fuel tank, split seat design and stubby upswept exhaust. Portions of the frame and engine assembly are exposed, which helps achieve a sinewy profile for the bike. New Karizma appears to have an aerodynamic design, which can boost both performance and fuel efficiency.

Hero Karizma XMR engine, specs

It is likely that Karizma XMR will be aiming for best-in-class performance or somewhere close to that. Some of the key rivals will be Bajaj Pulsar RS200 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. For reference, Pulsar RS200 is powered by a 199.5 cc, liquid cooled, triple-spark 4-valve engine that generates 24.5 PS of max power and 18.7 Nm of peak torque. Gixxer SF250 has a 249 cc, oil cooled motor that makes 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm. According to industry insiders, Karizma XMR could be generating around 25 PS and 25 Nm. It is expected to get a 6-speed gearbox.

Hero is likely to equip Karizma with Bluetooth-based connectivity features. It will be made available via Hero Connect platform. As of now, Hero Connect is offered with products such as Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, Destini 125 and Pleasure Plus. Some of the key connectivity features include topple alert, live vehicle tracking, tow away alert, geo fence alert, last parking location and speed alert.