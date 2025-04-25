Hero Launched New Bikes, Scooters In Sri Lanka With 500 Touchpoints

World’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, has been India’s largest 2W manufacturer for a long time. The company also has a robust international business across multiple continents. Expanding its presence in South Asia, Hero has strengthened its presence in Sri Lanka with the launch of new bikes and scooters.

Hero Launched New Bikes

Bolstering its presence in Sri Lanka and expanding its portfolio in the island nation, Hero MotoCorp has just launched multiple new motorcycles and scooters. These include Xoom 110 scooter along with Hunk 160R 4V, Xtreme 125R and HF Deluxe motorcycles, expanding its lineup in the country.

Hero MotoCorp has been operating in Sri Lanka since 2012. The company has a long-standing strategic partnership with Abans Auto, among the major distributors in Sri Lanka. Hero is strengthening its presence with the launch of newer and competent products that is aimed to boost the company’s appeal in the country.

The company has improved its sales and service network with its distributor partner, Abans Auto. Hero MotoCorp will be operating around 500 touchpoints across Sri Lanka by May 2025. This will ensure significantly improved accessibility for a wider reach for sales. Also, the service quotient will be more accessible for buyers too.

New Products

Hero MotoCorp has priced Xoom 110 scooter from LKR 6,99,900 (Rs 1.98 lakh), HF Deluxe from LKR 5,77,900 (Rs 1.64 lakh), Hunk 160R 4V from LKR 9,09,900 (Rs 2.57 lakh) and Xtreme 125R is priced at LKR 7,76,900 (Rs 2.2 lakh). Both Xoom 110 scooter and HF Deluxe commuter motorcycle are available immediately in Sri Lanka.

That is not the case with Hunk 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R as the pre-bookings for these two street bikes are not open yet. Pre-Bookings are slated to open soon. It has to be noted that Hunk 160R 4V launched in Sri Lanka is a rabadged Xtreme 160R 4V on sale in India with USD forks and other equipment.

Statement from Hero MotoCorp

Speaking on the development, Mr. Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Sri Lanka has held a position of strategic importance in our global plans. Our partnership with Abans Auto has not only established Hero as a trusted brand, but also helped us build deep-rooted confidence in the market.

Our new line-up of cutting-edge motorcycles and feature-rich scooters bring together performance, style, and technology, delivering a world-class riding and ownership experience. With the launch of these new products and a robust sales and service ecosystem, we are confident of rapidly growing our presence and deepening our engagement with customers in Sri Lanka.”