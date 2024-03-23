Hero Maestro Discontinued, Replacement Patented – Jupiter, Activa, Access Rival

When opposed to rivals like Honda Activa 125, TVS Jupiter 125 and Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro replacement might have price advantage

World’s largest 2W manufacturer by volume, Hero MotoCorp, is currently the one to beat in motorcycle sales. However, the company is always trailing behind immediate rivals where scooters are concerned. Hero is taking a holistic approach with a slew of upcoming scooters. One of these upcoming scooters has been patented and could replace outgoing Maestro.

Hero Maestro Replacement Patented

Before turning our gaze on the new scooter design patented, we have to understand where Hero scooters currently stand. Company’s most affordable scooter is Pleasure+ followed by Xoom 110, Destini 125 and then the flagship Maestro 125. Despite a couple of updates, Maestro has been the least-selling product in Hero’s portfolio.

In January 2024, Hero sold just 376 Maestro in the domestic market and 260 abroad. Design is nothing to write home about and the company has taken Maestro off its official website. However, practicality was one of Maestro’s strengths owing to its larger size. Hero seems to have discontinued Maestro and the replacement is already patented.

In the leaked patent images, we can see a large and practical scooter akin to Maestro. The design is new-age and is much better than Maestro. Because Maestro used to be Hero’s flagship scooter, the patented scooter also incorporates premium and high-end elements to fill in Maestro’s shoes.

Premium elements include a sophisticated LED headlight setup in scooter’s apron, sleek and stylish LED turn indicators at the front and rear, large and accommodating split-type seat, clean and minimal body creases, a large grabrail and more. Practicality-wise, we can see a flat floorboard and the seat seems to be a key strength.

What to expect?

It is not all sunshine for the new Maestro, though. Companies usually patent designs of top-spec variants and this one doesn’t get disc brakes at either end. The front suspension setup is a big turn-off as it is not a telescopic unit. Maestro used to get telescopic forks and Hero still offers front shock absorbers on Pleasure+.

For context, Honda Activa began offering telescopic front forks with 6G model. TVS offers telescopic front forks on all their scooters including Scooty. Features may include fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and navigation, LED tail lights, XTEC connected experience, large under-seat storage, USB charging sockets, apron storage for convenience and external fuel filler.

Powertrain-wise, we can expect the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine as Maestro and Destini. This motor generates 9 bhp peak power and 10.36 Nm peak torque, mated to a CVT. Price could be around Rs. 85,000 (ex-sh) and will rival Suzuki Access, Honda Activa 125 and TVS Jupiter 125.