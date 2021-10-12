Hero Maestro Edge 125 Gets Hero Connect App Features – New TVC

Hero Connect will be a good addition at a time when there’s growing preference for connectivity features

Once positioned as a premium offering, connectivity features are now gravitating towards becoming a necessity. These make every day commutes a lot more convenient and hassle-free. They also enhance vehicle safety as well as safety of users. Connectivity features were first introduced in the country by Hyundai. These are now available with several two-wheelers as well.

In line with evolving customer expectations, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp had launched its connectivity platform in February last year. Named Hero Connect, the platform was initially available only at select dealerships in select cities.

Priced at Rs 4,999, Hero Connect is currently available as an option with Xpulse 200, Xtreme 160R, Destini 125, Pleasure+ and Pleasure+ Platinum. There are plans to make the platform available for more Hero products in the future. More dealerships and cities will be covered based on market demand.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 Connect

Maestro Edge 125 was recently spotted at a dealer event with other products such as Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition, Xpulse 200 4V with optional Rally Kit and Pleasure Plus Xtec. The latter three are already equipped with Hero Connect system.

Maestro Edge 125 was spotted in a new Prismatic Yellow colour. Today, Hero Connect platform has been introduced for Maestro Edge 125 as well. Above is the new Hero Maestro Edge 125 TVC featuring Ranbir Kapoor. It will allow the scooter to compete better with rivals such as Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access, Yamaha Fascino and recently launched TVS Jupiter 125.

At the core of Hero Connect platform is an embedded e-SIM and telematics hardware. It works to communicate with cellular networks in order to create a link between the device and mobile app. Hero Connect features are broadly classified into three categories – rider safety, vehicle safety and driving report. Vehicle safety has some of the most useful features such as live tracking, tow away alert, geo fencing, and parking spot locator.

In terms of user safety, Hero Connect offers the topple alert feature. This was recently introduced with Xpulse 200. In case the vehicle topples, a notification is automatically sent to emergency contacts saved by the user. This feature can be a life saver in critical situations.

It is possible that Hero may add more rider safety features in future versions of its connectivity platform. Other features available with Hero Connect include trip analysis, driving score and speed alert.

No other changes

Apart from Hero Connect, there are not other updates for Maestro Edge 125. The scooter is powered by a 124.6 cc, air cooled motor. It is capable of generating 9 bhp of max power at 7000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5500 rpm. It is mated to a variomatic drive gearbox. The scooter has telescopic front suspension and spring loaded hydraulic damper at rear. The scooter is offered in disc and drum brake variants. Price range is Rs 73.2k to Rs 76.7k (ex-showroom, Delhi).