Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued? Or Will There Be An Updated Version?

Hero MotoCorp, one of India’s largest 2W manufacturers, is known for its budget commuter motorcycles more than its premium motorcycles. Even the company’s scooters have a better sales proposition than Hero’s premium motorcycles. So, the company is revising its premium motorcycle lineup to establish a streamlined portfolio.

In that regard, Hero MotoCorp recently de-listed or discontinued the base variant of Karizma XMR 210 and now, a similar approach seems to have been taken towards the Mavrick 440. Only, the entire Mavrick 440 motorcycle seems to be discontinued, rather than some variants. Let’s take a closer look.

Hero Mavrick 440 Discontinued?

One look at Hero MotoCorp’s official website and you can still see Mavrick 440 listed along with all of its variants. Speaking of, Mavrick 440 was sold in three variants conveniently named Base, Mid and Top. Prices range between Rs 1,99,500 for Base, Rs 2,14,500 for Mid and Rs 2,24,500 for Top (all prices Ex-sh).

However, Hero MotoCorp seems to have discontinued its flagship product, the Mavrick 440. This was Hero’s first proper big displacement motorcycle and was based on the same platform as Harley-Davidson X440. But at an affordable price point with Roadster design and less premium components.

While the Ex-sh prices were already attractive, Hero Mavrick 440 garnered attractive discounts on E-Commerce platforms like Flipkart, sweetening the deal further. However, the bike’s overtly simplistic design seems to have worked against it and it didn’t find many takers. Sales were often in double digits, single digits and even 0 from the past three months.

Will it make a comeback?

There are three ways as to how the company might tackle the Mavrick 440’s future. One is to discontinue it completely and make way for boosting sales of Harley-Davidson X440. Second is to bring it back with updated components, which were showcased at 2024 EICMA Show. These include USD telescopic front forks and a TFT colour instrument cluster among others.

Also, there’s a probability of Hero bringing it back in a Scrambler avatar. Design and names of which have already been trademarked in India (Mavrick 440 Scrambler). Either way, Hero Mavrick 440 will remain one of the most underrated motorcycles of India, as we found out during time with it.