Hero Mavrick 440 Mileage Test Report – Real World Fuel Efficiency

Considering the displacement and performance it packs, Hero Mavrick 440 mileage test results in real-world conditions are impressive

India’s leading motorcycle manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp, needs no introduction. The company has an unmatched legacy in India and abroad with budget commuter offerings. Reliability, affordability, accessibility, fuel efficiency and economical running costs are the main forte of Hero and its budget commuters.

Now, Hero has a proper big bike in their portfolio for the first time with Mavrick 440. But how much mileage (fuel Efficiency) can one expect out of Hero’s first big bike? Hero MotoCorp provided Rushlane with a review sample and here’s what the Mavrick 440 managed to eke out riding through a mixture of city (with traffic) and highways.

Hero Mavrick 440 Mileage Report

With the review sample provided by Hero MotoCorp, I embarked on a long weekend solo ride to experience Hero’s first-ever big bike. I took the motorcycle from my place in Pune to Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, then to Nashik and returned back to Pune in just two days. Mavrick 440 packs ample performance with a 440cc oil-cooled engine with 27 bhp and 36 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

I was curious to find out just how fuel-efficient Hero Mavrick 440 is. So, I followed a proper tank-to-tank method. Mavrick’s fuel tank was filled to the brim and travelled across city traffic and highway run, including a few bad patches of roads along the way. After riding it for 192.5 km, I filled the tank back again to the brim, at the same spot as before, for a close-to-accurate reading.

As seen in our mileage test run, Hero Mavrick 440 consumed 4.48L of fuel to cover 192.5 km. This was a surprising result as the mileage figure (fuel efficiency) turned out to be an impressive 42.96 km/l. It has to be noted that the majority of this ride was done on highways within a set speed limit of 100 km/h.

Around 10% of this 192.5 km mileage was in the city with reasonable traffic in and around Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Even on highways, throttle modulation was normal and I was not wringing it hard. Average highway speeds maintained across this ride were between 90 km/h and 100 km/h.

Is the mileage good?

Interestingly, bike’s instrument cluster showed a range of 451 km when the tank was filled to the brim. I felt like the Fuel gauge was generally inconsistent during my period with this motorcycle. In the city, especially in Pune traffic, I was getting around 25 km/l to 30 km/l, which is acceptable for a motorcycle of this displacement and performance.

The sub 500cc premium single-cylinder motorcycle segment is gaining popularity and has been populated by multiple offerings across many brands. Royal Enfield has launched Himalayan 450 and Guerrilla 450, Bajaj-KTM duo has 390 Duke, 390 Adventure, RC 390 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Bajaj-Triumph has Speed T4, Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson partnership are crashing the party with Mavrick 440 and X440 respectively. Hero Mavrick 440 is the more affordable offering, while still offering the same basic ethos as X440, sans the brand factor and a few nice-to-have elements. With pricing as the key strength, Mavrick 440 even undercuts Royal Enfield’s Classic 350.