Hero Mavrick 440 New Spy Shots – More Details, Exhaust Note Video

Upon launch, Hero Mavrick 440 will rival Royal Enfield bikes like Classic 350 and Hunter 350 as well as Triumph Speed 400

In partnership with Harley-Davidson, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp is making its entry in the sub-500cc motorcycle segment. Hero will start its journey in this space with Mavrick 440, which is scheduled to debut on 23rd January. Ahead of the launch, a recently spotted test mule has revealed finer details about the bike.

Hero Mavrick 440 – Key features

Mavrick 440 will be sharing the new 440cc platform, as seen with Harley X440. However, Mavrick has a completely different profile. While X440 has a quirky persona, Hero Mavrick is easily relatable to a classic roadster. But with features like tank shrouds, it appears that Hero too is looking to introduce some level of design innovation. It remains to be seen if this approach will help attract enthusiasts.

Some of the key highlights of Mavrick 440 include all-LED lighting, round headlamp and rear-view mirrors, chunky fuel tank, wide handlebar, single-piece seat and standard grab rail. While Harley X440 has USD forks at front, this particular test mule of Mavrick 440 is equipped with conventional telescopic forks. The exhaust is also different, although the positioning is the same for both bikes.

Mavrick gets new alloy wheels in comparison to that of X440. But it is worth mentioning that the bike would look a lot better with wire spoke wheels. It is possible that this feature could be offered as an option. X440 already has the option of spoke and cast wheels. Spy shots are credited to Rj Biker Jpr, who has also managed to capture the exhaust note of new Hero Mavrick 440.

To keep costs down, Hero Mavrick could borrow the circular 3.5-inch TFT display from X440. It displays a range of information such as gear indicator, speedometer, side stand alert, ABS alert and low fuel indication. Onboard X440, users can also connect their smartphone via Bluetooth to access calls, text, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

Hero Mavrick 440 – Specs, performance

Braking setup for Mavrick could include 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disk brakes. Dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. At rear, the bike has twin shocks, similar to the ones in use with X440. Powering Hero Mavrick will be the 440cc, single cylinder, air-oil cooled engine. It churns out 27 bhp of peak power and 38 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Hero Mavrick 440 – Any worries for Royal Enfield?

To make it an irresistible deal, Hero could offer the Mavrick 440 at around Rs 2 lakh. Although Hero has capabilities to launch Mavrick at an affordable price point, it is unlikely to have any major impact on Royal Enfield sales. Mavrick will create its own customer base, instead of eroding the market share of popular RE bikes such as Classic 350 and Hunter 350. Something similar is expected with other rivals such as Triumph Speed 400.

Mavrick 440 is a new journey for Hero MotoCorp. The 440cc platform will spawn multiple new bikes in the future. It includes Xpulse 440 and Xtreme 440, which can help strengthen Hero’s presence in the sub-500cc motorcycle segment.